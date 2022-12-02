According to multiple individuals close to Arizona State’s offensive coordinator search, Devils Digest has learned that Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin is expected to be named for that role in Tempe by early next week. Since ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham, who was an offensive coordinator this past season at Oregon and other power five programs in the last few years, isn’t expected to call plays, these duties are more than likely be part of Baldwin’s responsbalities with the Sun Devils.





Baldwin, 50, has been both a head coach in the FCS Big Sky Conference as well as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at ASU’s Pac-12 foe Cal. He was at the helm at Eastern Washington from 2008-16, when he won five Big Sky titles, six FCS playoff berths, and the national championship in 2010. He spent the next three years at Cal, a period of time where the Bears won 20 of 38 games with appearances in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl and the 2019 Redbox Bowl. He coached with new ASU special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle in Berkeley, which naturally was a significant element in this hire.





Baldwin has been at Cal Poly since the 2020 season and has a 4-21 mark during that span.





During his time at Eastern Washington, Badlwein coached LA Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp who not only holds the FCS record for receiving touchdowns and yards but also holds the NFL’s single-season receiving record (regular season and postseason combined) with 2,425 yards, a mark he broke last year.





Since being introduced last Sunday as ASU's new head coach, Dillingham has retained running backs coach Shaun Aguano, and hired Ragle as well as defensive line coach Vince Amey.