ASUDevils - ASU takes opening series win with stellar pitching, basepath execution

Arizona State (2-1) knocked off Sacramento State (1-2) in the rubber match between the two sides on Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, capping off a mixed bag of results on ASU’s opening weekend.

In Saturday’s win against the Hornets, it was redshirt freshman outfielder Kai Murphy who came up with the heroics via an incredible catch on the first pitch of the contest and the first ASU home run of the season.

On Sunday though, the victory was a team effort - a combination of stellar hitting and even better pitching, as the Sun Devils put together their first one-hitter since 2007 to defeat the Hornets 3-1.

Redshirt sophomore lefty Erik Tolman set the tone, starting on the bump and delivering five innings of one-run baseball, with his only mistakes being an RBI double in the fifth and two walks. Tolman had excellent command of his off-speed pitches, particularly his changeup which was a point of emphasis for the redshirt sophomore over the offseason.

Tolman’s strong start was followed up by a slew of relievers who combined for four strikeouts while not allowing a single hit through the last four innings.

Redshirt freshman Cam Dennie, the right-hander charged with Friday’s loss and blown save after giving up a grand slam in the top of the ninth, came back strong and retired all three batters he faced, sitting down one with a backwards ‘K’.

“There’s nobody that felt worse after Friday than Cam because he didn’t want to let his teammates down,” ASU skipper Tracy Smith said. “In that role if you’re going to pitch in high leverage innings, you have to have a short memory and be ready to take the baseball again and go out and be aggressive. There was no hesitation on our part, no hesitation on Cam’s part to go back out there and reframe that ending of Friday night…I thought he did a great job today.”

Redshirt junior Boyd Vander Kooi came in for two-thirds of an inning in the seventh and retired two out of the three batters he faced with the only exception being a walk. Vander Kooi is being nursed back to health from an undisclosed injury and was limited to a window of 15-20 pitches.

After Vander Kooi’s appearance, redshirt freshman lefty Graham Osman came in and sealed the deal with two and a third innings of flawless pitching. The Morrison, Colorado native struck out three of the seven batters he faced and closed the contest on a high note, recording the first save of his career.

The ASU pitching staff also received some help from the defense – specifically redshirt junior shortstop Drew Swift who made an incredible aerial snag before flipping the ball to second to catch the runner tagging for a threat-clearing double play.