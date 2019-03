The aftermath of his knee-jerking connection of a 2-2 curveball. Of his joyous, child-like trot around the bases. Of a long-distance backward hurl of his helmet. Of a few gutty hops en route to home plate and the million pats on the back that ensued … was a blur.

A red-faced Spencer Torkelson sat in the media room, exposing his teeth with a wide grin that sat just below his brown mustache unable to remember the details of his walk-off three-run home run Saturday night.

Spencer. Torkelson. Walk-off. Dinger.



Sun Devils beat Michigan State 8-5. The sophomore’s 11th-inning blast keeps ASU undefeated at 10-0. pic.twitter.com/VKo7KjmLJv — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) March 3, 2019

Those weren’t important.

“I kind of blacked out a little bit,” Torkelson said. “There was just so much adrenaline and excitement.”

Torkelson’s 11th-inning moonshot, which almost cleared the desert behind Phoenix Municipal Stadium’s left-field bullpen, gave ASU an 8-5 win over Michigan State (1-8,) vaulting the 23-win team from a year ago to 10-0.

Minutes before the dinger, the trot, the celebration, all of it, Sun Devil hitting coach Michael Earley gave Torkelson some words of advice. No scouting report or strategy. Just a pep talk.

“Hey man, just stay relaxed,” ASU head coach Tracy Smith recalled Early telling the young Sun Devil slugger. “You’re good enough, just stay relaxed.”

If Torkelson wasn’t relaxed, Smith, who was sitting right beside Earley in the ASU dugout, seemed more than content with the situation. He made that abundantly clear after the game, repeating that there is nobody on the planet he would have rather had up in that situation.

Heck, he thought Torkelson was going to send the 2,733 at Phoenix Muni home two innings earlier when the sophomore from Northern California stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth with the game tied at 5. Instead, then, there were no heroics.

Michigan State left-hander Mitchell Tyranski struck out Torkelson on a 2-2 count, prompting the even-keeled slugger to show visible emotion as he marched back to the dugout. The strikeout was whatever, but Torkelson grew angry that he chased an 88 mph fastball that he never goes after.

A noted hitting savant, Torkelson spent an inning and a half adjusting after his strikeout, developing a game plan and mindset should he get to face Tyranski again.