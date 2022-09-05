While the result of the game against NAU was never truly in question, how much of the offensive playbook, especially under first-year offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas, the Sun Devils would have to show was a variable. Ultimately though, the answer to that question was not much. Edwards was asked about that strategy that contributed to some modest passing numbers for quarterback Emory Jones, even if the Florida transfer who went 13-18 for 152 yards and no touchdowns was extremely efficient with his limited dropbacks.





“It’s about winning football games, and I thought, for the most part, we went into the game thinking we had an opportunity to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Edwards stated. “Offensively and defensively, let’s make it very simple, it’s about winning the game; when you see that game unfolding, you don’t need to do anything. I’m not about running up scores; I’ve never done that. I don’t believe that; I believe in just winning a game. Whether it’s one point, three points, or seven points. A win is a win.”





Hostile road atmospheres have generally not been too kind to Herm Edwards’ Sun Devil teams during his tenure. In 2021, ASU’s procedural penalty woes were amplified on the road in loud environments like BYU and Utah. Oklahoma State’s Boone Pickens Stadium will be rocking on Saturday night, providing an early test for a group that has harped on the importance of discipline and poise in such environments.





“I think it’s a great venue, just the atmosphere of it and the caliber of team you’re playing. In an environment where it’s going to be really loud and all of those things, how do we handle that?”





The Arizona State offense made it through an entire preseason practice slate without any significant injury. After Thursday night’s opener, however, that good fortune has shifted. Head coach Herm Edwards announced today that junior offensive lineman and local product Joey Ramos is out for the season with a severe high ankle sprain. Ramos, who transferred this season from Iowa State, left Thursday’s game against NAU late in the first half after being rolled up on a play where junior quarterback was sacked and lost a fumble. Edwards indicated after the game that he didn’t believe the injury was of serious nature and that Ramos would likely be back within a two-week window.





“It’s a little worse than we anticipated; he’s out for the season,” Edwards said. “I talked to Joey and told him I apologize for saying what I said because I should know better. I was taking it for what I heard on the sideline, and I should have got all the information. I don’t try to trick people; I apologize for that.”





On defense, sophomore cornerback Ed Woods has been ruled out for Saturday night’s game in Stillwater. Senior cornerback Timarcus Davis who missed the season opener, has been cleared and will make his 2022 debut, while junior cornerback Jordan Clark’s status remains in question as he awaits his first action of the year. Edwards said Jordan will be labeled as a game-time decision. Graduate offensive lineman Des Holmes is questionable for the Oklahoma State contest, as the Penn State transfer is also awaiting his first taste of game day in a Sun Devil uniform.





Edwards had a front-row seat to the prolific season that Rachaad White, now an NFL rookie who made the opening day roster with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, put together in 2021. He knows firsthand how an elite rusher like White can open things up for an offense, and this is why he’s encouraged to see some similarities between him and X Valladay, who burst onto the scene in Thursday night’s opener to the tune of 118 yards and two touchdowns. When asked what makes Valladay special, Edwards had this to say.





“He hits the hole very quickly and then makes decisions. I thought early in the game he was a cautious runner his first couple of runs,” he said. “I sat down with him after the first couple of series, and I said there’s one guy we can’t block; you have to make him miss. And then he started running. He’s a fabulous football player and a great teammate. I thought for his first game out; he was really good. He did a really good job; all those running backs did.”





The expansion of the college football playoff field to 12 teams was one of the hottest topics during the opening weekend. Edwards touched on motives, excitement, and what this expansion means overall for the college football landscape.





“Oh, I’m not surprised, were you guys? What did I say before, TV runs it,” he said matter-of-factly. “Why wouldn’t you do that, there’s a lot in that. That’s why you see these teams looking at conferences. You get 12; how many of those teams are coming out of the SEC? Football is the number one sport in America; it makes sense. I anticipated ten or more. TV is very powerful. Four teams is hard, man; that’s hard sledding. More opportunities now, that’s good for college football.”





When it comes to scouting the Cowboys, Edwards and his staff have been impressed with the film they’ve studied so far. Oklahoma State may have allowed 44 points in their opening win on Thursday, but the talent on both sides of the ball speaks for itself.





“They’ve got a good secondary, and they play a lot of man,” Edwards remarked. “The key to me is the quarterback. He’s something; he’s fun to watch. They’ve got some good receivers; when he extends the play, they know what to do. They’re really good on offense and really impressive on defense.”





ASU held NAU to just three points on Thursday. The Lumberjacks set up camp in the red zone for a total of two snaps and turned the ball over twice. By all accounts to the casual observer, the Sun Devil defense was phenomenal. Defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson, however, saw this topic in a much different light.





“We made a ton of mistakes; we gave up a touchdown when we jumped offsides!” Henderson said. “We should have scored twice, and both of them were penalties. We gotta do a better job of that. Stay on sides, don’t hold.”





The depth of the defensive backs room will be tested early with Ed Woods ruled out this week. Coming into fall camp, this group was largely unproven, with FCS transfers and three starting roles to fill. They stacked up admirably in August, but the war of attrition is beginning earlier than Henderson would like.





“You’re always concerned about the depth, especially with corners. If they have problems with their lower extremities, then that’s not good,” Henderson said. “Unfortunately for Ed, the first game he starts, he gets hurt.”





Henderson was asked about the lack of sacks in the opener; ASU was excellent in coverage but was unable to pick up a sack despite a number of close calls. As long as the defense is playing downhill and physically, Henderson isn’t worried about sack numbers.





“I’m more interested in hits than sacks,” Henderson commented. “If you get sacks, great, but if you can hit the quarterback eight or nine times, then that’s just as good.”





Everyone in the ASU locker room is aware of the monumental challenge a top 15 team like Oklahoma State poses. For the most part, they’re confident and ready. Those questions that were left unanswered in a glorified scrimmage on Thursday night will be answered in short order this weekend.





“We’re going on the road to play a great opponent. Play our style of defense, contain the quarterback. The tempo for me will be the difference,” Henderson described. “Between two and three games, you’ll start to figure out who you are, and we’re still figuring that out. We played a pretty good game last week. We’re forming the identity a little bit, but we don’t know exactly what it is.”





