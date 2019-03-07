This is it.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have officially reached crunch time. They’re in good position, according to overall public opinion, entering said crunch time, but they’re taking nothing for granted.

That’s how the mantra should be in March, in college basketball. Nothing’s ever set in stone.

And that’s exactly what the mantra is, according to head coach Bobby Hurley. The single-elimination tournament starts now.

“I told the guys, there’s no more time to lose and learn from it,” Hurley said. “We’ve got to get past that. These games now, it’s single-elimination time. You’ve got to string together multiple wins.”

It may not be that cut-and-dry, or that dire of a situation, in the eyes of the committee, but the Sun Devils don’t want to leave anything in question

“At this point in the season, if you don’t have an edge, we’re in a lot deeper trouble than we expect,” redshirt senior forward Zylan Cheatham said. “All our guys, we know what’s at stake. We know what type of environment we’re coming in… I really like our chances going into this weekend.”

Crunch time to starts with a trip to Tucson. Saturday, ASU will pay a visit to the rival Arizona Wildcats for a rematch of the Sun Devils Jan. 31 95-88 overtime win.

The Wildcats haven’t been, well, the Wildcats. They sit at 17-13 and 8-9 in the Pac-12, good for a tie for ninth place. Their at-large hopes are, essentially, non-existent.

So, in one way, they have “less” on the line when they play the Sun Devils. No regular season win is going to fault Arizona into the NCAA Tournament.

But on the flip side, they can do plenty of damage to ASU’s hopes, while also giving themselves a bit of momentum entering a Pac-12 tournament that, for the Wildcats, is do or die.

And between that, and the quality of “punch” he saw from Sean Miller and his Arizona team back in January, there’s no way Bobby Hurley is taking this one lightly.

“He’s had to deal with so much adversity, with the injuries, losing so many key players from last year yet his team just fights and battles,” Hurley said. “Their defensive positioning is elite… He just does such a great job getting his players to compete.”

Then again, that win earlier this season was Hurley’s first over the Wildcats. He’s still never won in Tucson, despite coming close a year ago.

There’s a reason for that. Sure, Arizona’s last three teams have been significantly better than the 2018-19 edition, but winning the road isn’t easy. It’s even more difficult when it’s your rival’s home floor on which you’re trying to steal a victory.