ASU’s TE's coach Adam Breneman put on admin leave due to NCAA investigation

DevilsDigest has confirmed a Sunday afternoon report by Yahoo! Sports reporter Pete Thamel that Arizona State’s first-year tight end coach Adam Breneman has been placed on paid administrative leave as of July 16 due to the findings of NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations by the School. DevilsDigest has learned that Breneman is not expected to coach this season and that his replacement will be an internal one.

While the NCAA investigation isn’t likely to conclude in the near future, according to Thamel and his report, it seems as if the allegations against Breneman were “among the most specific” in a dossier of evidence that began this investigation centered on impressible recruiting visits and paid expenses to prospects during the recruiting dead period, which spanned from mid-March of 2020 to June 30, 2021.

In 2020 Breneman was hired as an Offensive Graduate Assistant and quickly made a name for himself not only assisting in coaching the tight ends but also being one of the best recruiters on staff. His performance in that year prompted head coach Herm Edwards to promote him to tight ends coach on January 15, 2021.

The allegations regarding Breneman did take place while he was a graduate assistant. An individual close to the matter said that all the investigation interviews that took place until now were done with recruits, both committed or uncommitted to ASU, who were able to provide evidence that supported some of the allegations regarding ASU’s recruiting practices.





Breneman, who not only was the chief recruiter of tight ends but also was extremely with recruiting the offensive line was involved was instrumental in landing true freshmen offensive linemen Ezra Dotson-Oyetade, Isaia Glass, Armon Bethea, and Austin Barry, as well as transfer tight end Jalin Conyers and transfer offensive lineman Triston Miller. In the 2022 class Breneman was expected to upgrade the recruiting level of those two roles as well as assist in effectively incorporating the tight ends into the passing game.

Due to an ongoing NCAA investigation and the fact that this is an Arizona State personnel matter, the school cannot comment on this matter.

