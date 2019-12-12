To his left, the Arizona State student section -- which was about 50 percent occupied -- started chanting Byron Smith’s name, mocking the Prairie View A&M coach for losing his cool and picking up a technical.







With his gray suit jacket off, Smith’s anger and outburst turned away from the referees and toward the gold-T-shirt-wearing college kids. He emphatically waved his arms and jawed at them, probably yelling something like, “Let’s go,” or “Bring it.”





For the rest of the night he kept yelling -- not at the students but seemingly everyone else. And when opposing coaches from conferences like the SWAC (That’s the Southwestern Athletic Conference for those unaware) are that empathic for most of the game, it’s not usually a good sign for the higher-major school.





On Wednesday, Smith kept screaming and subbing because his Panthers’ largely kept within three or four possessions of the Sun Devils all night.





In the end, ASU (7-2) pulled out with an 88-79 win over Prairie View A&M (3-6). It’s the Sun Devils seventh win, a respectable mark with Anthony Edwards and Georgia on the horizon. But against the Panthers, as has been the case in its last three games, Arizona State didn’t seem to answer any of its glaring questions.





In fact, Wednesday may have been the Devils’ worst game of the season. A matchup against KenPom’s 265th-ranked team turned into a slop fest.





There were 58 combined fouls, Arizona State accounted for 25 of those -- which, in the end, resulted in a total of 84 free throws. ASU scored just 22 points off 20 PVAM turnovers. And the Sun Devils shooting concerns only magnified, hitting just 5 of 17 from deep.





As was the case following a 12-point win over Louisiana on Saturday, coach Bobby Hurley was beyond agitated in his postgame press conference. It’s now eight games into the season and his team has yet to make major strides as a unit.