ASU's quarterbacks' unit includes, among others, a four-star recruit, a former Notre Dame starter, and an incumbent starter who performed well last season. How do you sort out the pecking order? That question can only be answered by Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff, who continue to form their evaluations at the end of the 15 spring practices and will have to settle on a starter and his backup during preseason camp in time for the August 31st opener versus Southern Utah.





"It was a good environment," Dillingham told the media after the conclusion of Saturday's Spring Game. "The guys had a lot of fun. Football is fun."





What isn't fun, on the other hand, is sloppy football, which Dillingham saw his fair share of throughout these last few weeks. Regardless, the passion and desire he wanted to see were present in a program that didn't have much of those traits at this time a year ago.





"We gotta clean up a lot of stuff," Dillingham noted. "When you split squads (in the Spring Game), split teams, it's harder. The guys came out to compete, and that's what I asked them to do. I thought there were some highs and lows."





On Saturday, one of the most notable plays included a 60-yard Jalin Conyers touchdown reception from quarterback Drew Pyne as well as an Elijhah Badger jump ball for six from a Trenton Bourguet pass. The less pleasing aspects included turnovers and special teams' miscues. Lying in the middle ground was the quarterback play.





Entering the five-week period of practices, a handful of quarterbacks competed to establish themselves among their peers. Presumably, Trenton Bourguet is currently the odds-on favorite to return as the starting signal caller. Drew Pyne may have to battle in earnest both Bennett Meredith and Jaden Rashada to secure the primary backup role, as Jacob Conover may have the longest journey to for a higher niche in the quarterback room.





Thrust into the starting role midseason following an injury to then-starter Emory Jones, Trenton Bourguet stepped in under center and more than just held how on, throwing for 1,490 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions in just seven games. The junior's step-up efforts made an impression on Dillingham from the jump with his skills as a passer, and a solid spring outing surely reinforced that sentiment. For Bourguet, though, it's about how the team performed all spring more than just his personal progression.





"I thought today went pretty well as a group," Bourguet said following the Spring Game. "Offense put up some points on both teams, obviously there's room to improve, but super excited getting out here with everybody."





Another player who was pumped to be on the field at Sun Devil Stadium this weekend was Drew Pyne, who transferred from Notre Dame to Tempe. While the valley isn't as rich in football tradition as South Bend, Indiana, Pyne's gratitude to be a part of this program was palpable.





"Practice has been really good," Pyne said. "I'm just so thankful to be here with great guys and great coaches."





While Pyne kept a positive outlook, his spring performance was a bit of a roller coaster. At times he showed flashes of the player that lost just three starts for the Fighting Irish but also showed his fair share of indecision, resulting in sacks and turnovers throughout the last five weeks.





Then there's the one who has yet to play a down of college football but has arguably the most eyes on him from the Sun Devil faithful. After flipping his commitment from Florida to ASU, former four-star recruit Jaden Rashada enrolled early in Tempe and wasn't sure what he would find when he joined his new teammates for spring practice. Rashada's existing Sun Devils legacy motivated him to put forth his best effort despite the natural newcomer's nerves.





"My dad wore this number here," Rashada said in reference to his father, Harlen, who wore the No. 5 and played defensive back at ASU in the mid-90s. "This means a lot to me. I walked out here to go warm up and was just smiling and laughing. It's a blessing."





With the added family pride, Rashada showed promise of what he can deliver to the Sun Devil program throughout spring. His game-breaking athleticism helped him scamper out of sacks on several occasions, and his short ball accuracy was crisp. Yet, like any true freshman, the quarterback endured the trials and tribulations of adjusting to playing at a higher level. While he stated that he didn't get all that he wanted out of spring ball, Rashada clearly saw his own evolution.





"It was pretty good," Rashada commented. "I wish I could've put on a better showing, but that doesn't take away how much I've developed this spring and how better I got. My individual performance wasn't what I wanted. That doesn't take away how much I did over the last 15 practices. I'm having fun, and that's what it's about. I thought I did pretty good growing, adjusting, and getting better. It's never easy being an early enrollee; I'm just glad I'm learning and growing."





Dillingham saw this growth upfront and personal, as he did for the entire quarterback room. Only time will tell who eventually takes the first snap to kick off the 2023 season, but whoever it is will be the first pillar in constructing a successful program at ASU.





"We're building the foundation the right way," Dillingham stated. "We're not gonna cut corners."