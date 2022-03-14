ASU’s Pro Day Report
Approximately a week following an NFL Combine that featured a Pac-12 high, eight players from ASU were joined by a handful of their teammates to be evaluated by an armada of NFL scouts representing 29 teams. Various players participated in measurements, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, L-cone drill, 5-10-5, and position drills.
Devils Digest reporters Mac Friday and Cole Topham were onsite for the event. Here are some of Monday’s performances that stood out above the rest.
Participants
LB Darien Butler* - bench press, positional drills
WR Justin Collins – bench press, 40-yard dash, positional drills
DL DJ Davidson* - vertical jump, 40-yard dash, 5-10-5, L-cone, positional drills
LS Erik Dickerson – bench press, vertical jump, 40-yard dash, positional drills
OL Kellen Diesch* - bench press, positional drills
S Evan Fields – didn’t participate due to injury
TE Curtis Hodges* - bench press, vertical jump, 40-yard dash, positional drills
DL Tyler Johnson – bench press, vertical jump, 40-yard dash, 5-10-5, L-cone, positional drills
DB Jack Jones* - bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, 5-10-5, L-cone, positional drills
DB Chase Lucas* - bench press, 5-10-5, L-cone, positional drills
K/P Logan Tyler – bench press, 40-yard dash, positional drills
OL Dohnovan West* - bench press, 5-10-5, positional drills
RB Rachaad White* - bench press, positional drills
*=NFL Combine participant
DL Tyler Johnson
After he was snubbed from an invitation to the NFL Combine, graduate defensive end Tyler Johnson had a chip on his shoulder, eager to prove his worth on Monday afternoon and put up solid numbers in the drills in front of scouts and media.
“I most definitely (had a chip),” Johnson said. “It’s like a job interview, but even during the season with our coaching staff every practice and game days, it’s a job interview… So, I treated today like a (job interview) and came out trying to do my best.”
Johnson certainly showed the best of his abilities on Monday. Here are his results:
Measurements:
Hand – 10 6/8
Arm – 32 5/8
Wing – 80 5/8
Height – 6 ft 3.4 in
Weight – 281 lbs.
The defensive line prospect was one of the only players to participate in every physical drill and widened his eyes with his performance. He put up 19 reps on the bench press, only bested by Diesch, West and White. At 281 lbs., Johnson got up high in the vertical jump, logging a 34.5 inch leap. In the 40-yard dash, Johnson showcased his speed, running a 4.76 and 4.71 unofficially. He looked swift and mobile in the 5-10-5 and L-cone shuttles, posting an unofficial 4.68 and 7.45, respectively. Johnson, alongside his running mate DJ Davidson, flew through the defensive line drill portion with efficiency.
“I can play anywhere,” Johnson said when asked about his abilities. “I can move, I can jump, I can do whatever they need me to do. I work hard, and I definitely want to show that and go from there.”
For Johnson, the next few months are about staying in shape and improving physically but also learning how to be a professional – talking to scouts and figuring out where his future stands at the professional level.
“I haven’t talked to many scouts, but I have talked with a few, and it was nice and simple,” Johnson said. “Mostly them getting to know me and me getting to know them. Mostly just simple conversations and seeing how it feels and how it works.”
“I’ve learned not to compare myself to others; I just want to worry about myself and worry about how I am doing things and what I’ve been working on. I don’t want to mimic any other people’s numbers; I just want to tunnel vision (on myself) at the moment.
RB Rachaad White
In an extremely deep draft class full of elite running back prospects, it’s not easy for redshirt senior Rachaad White to stand out. However, as arguably the best pass-catching back in the class, White is eager to prove his worth among the rest. At the NFL Combine, White only participated in the 40-yard dash, running a solid 4.48 in addition to his positional drill showcase. On Monday, he also only participated in one drill, this time the bench press, on top of his positional duties.
Measurements:
Hand – 9 5/8
Arm – 31
Wing – 76
Height – 6 ft 0.6 in
Weight – 215 lbs.
White showcased his strength in a massive way on Monday, logging 20 reps on the bench press. He shared that the comfortability and flexibility he enjoyed competing at Arizona State’s facilities compared to the NFL Combine enabled him to showcase the best of his abilities.
“I feel good about today,” White said. “It’s good to be back out here and have some fun, see the guys, see the coaches. It’s good to be here where I’ve spent my last two years; I’m in my element. I think I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish.”
“I got to show off what I wanted to show – being split out, showing my pass-catching ability – just showing off what assets I can bring to a professional team.”
During interviews, White held his young daughter in his arms as he accepted questions and discussed the transition to being a professional. As White answered a question about ASU’s Pro Model, his daughter attempted to chew the lavalier microphone clipped to his shirt.
“The Pro Model prepared me very well with the knowledge given to me by the coaching staff,” White said. “Every coach (here) has been in the NFL or has been through the journey and knows what I’m going through, so honestly, you can pick their brains to go about how to carry yourself and how to go about being a pro.”
“I’m proud of the connections and relationships I’ve built, and with football, I feel like everything will take care of itself. I’ve been put in a great situation with a lot of guys around me to help.”
DB Chase Lucas
The homegrown sixth-year senior is finally hanging up the maroon and gold after exhausting his final year of eligibility this past fall. Lucas, now donning the black tights and top he received from the NFL Combine, came back out for one last hurrah on Monday in Tempe. Lucas posted solid numbers at the combine: a 4.48 40-yard dash, 39 in vertical, and 10ft 8in broad jump. On Monday, he participated in the drills he didn’t do in Indianapolis.
Measurements:
Hand – 9 1/8
Arm – 31 1/8
Wing – 75 1/8
Height – 5 ft 11.4 in
Weight – 188 lbs.
Lucas began the day at the bench press with the rest of his former teammates, finishing with 12, just one rep more than his cornerback counterpart Jack Jones. He posted a 35-inch vertical, good enough for a half-inch higher than Johnson (even more credit goes to the defensive lineman for that rep). In the 5-10-5 shuttle, Lucas moved quickly and efficiently, chopping his feet and changing direction, good enough for an unofficial time of 4.01. He moved even better in the L-cone, staying low and compact around the tight turns, posting an unofficial 6.68.
“It’s been a great process,” Lucas shared. “It’s everything that I knew it was going to be. I’m thankful for (former ASU receiver and Lucas’ high school teammate) N’Keal Harry - my best friend, my brother – because he told me what was going to happen, so I was prepared for everything… The NFL Combine was smooth, and I’ve been hearing a lot of good things.”
“I’ve been chasing this dream my whole life. If my name is called, I’m going to be very happy, really thankful. But I’m an Arizona kid, so I’d love it if the Cardinals called on me… I need to stay in the warm weather!”
On Monday, Lucas shared a story with the local media about a bet he made with former ASU wideout Frank Darby ahead of Darby’s selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Whoever was picked higher wins $5,000 from the other’s purse. Darby was selected 187th in the 6th round. On April 28th, will Lucas be five-grand richer?
“I’m expecting to either match that or get up on him,” Lucas chuckled. “I called him the other day and told him to thank you for all of the information he’s given me and pushing me throughout this whole time. I love Frank, but I’m getting that $5,000.”
“Will he pay?” A reporter asked.
“Oh yeah, he better! He got that rookie minimum!”
LB Darien Butler
Butler has flown under the radar since his days at Long Beach Poly as a three-star recruit, but in his final season at ASU, he blossomed into a star at the WILL linebacker position. In fall camp, Butler was noticeably slimmer and seemed to be operating in a different gear. He translated the extra quickness from his leaner frame into a breakout season that showcased his read-and-react, burst to the ball, and hyper-awareness in coverage guarding the middle hooks.
Measurements:
Hand – 9 1/8
Arm – 30 1/8
Wing – 74 4/8
Height – 5 ft 10.4 in
Weight – 226 lbs.
Butler opted to only do the 3-cone drill at the NFL Combine, recording a 7.47 time. He put up 19 reps on the bench press, tying Johnson’s mark. He did not run the 40-yard dash or decide to have a second go at the 3-cone. A Bengals linebacker coach led his workout during the positional drill period, and he looked light on his feet and smooth. When asked about his draft stock, Butler was direct and confident, emphasizing the fit is more important than the time he receives the phone call.
“I believe I’m worth the pick,” Butler said. “But it’s not about when you get drafted; it’s about wherever I’m going to be able to play my hardest at and contribute to the team.”
Before the pro day began, Butler looked noticeably concentrated on the task at hand as he paced around the facility and bobbed his head to music. Although he was glad to see all of the familiar faces that showed up to watch him work out, Butler was all business.
“I prepared for this and trained for this just like another workout,” Butler said. “I made sure I looked good, had good pad level, being real technical, quick. You know, just being a big critic of myself.”
