ASU’s Pro Day Report

Approximately a week following an NFL Combine that featured a Pac-12 high, eight players from ASU were joined by a handful of their teammates to be evaluated by an armada of NFL scouts representing 29 teams. Various players participated in measurements, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, L-cone drill, 5-10-5, and position drills.

Devils Digest reporters Mac Friday and Cole Topham were onsite for the event. Here are some of Monday’s performances that stood out above the rest.

Participants

LB Darien Butler* - bench press, positional drills WR Justin Collins – bench press, 40-yard dash, positional drills DL DJ Davidson* - vertical jump, 40-yard dash, 5-10-5, L-cone, positional drills LS Erik Dickerson – bench press, vertical jump, 40-yard dash, positional drills OL Kellen Diesch* - bench press, positional drills S Evan Fields – didn’t participate due to injury TE Curtis Hodges* - bench press, vertical jump, 40-yard dash, positional drills DL Tyler Johnson – bench press, vertical jump, 40-yard dash, 5-10-5, L-cone, positional drills DB Jack Jones* - bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, 5-10-5, L-cone, positional drills DB Chase Lucas* - bench press, 5-10-5, L-cone, positional drills K/P Logan Tyler – bench press, 40-yard dash, positional drills OL Dohnovan West* - bench press, 5-10-5, positional drills RB Rachaad White* - bench press, positional drills

*=NFL Combine participant

DL Tyler Johnson

After he was snubbed from an invitation to the NFL Combine, graduate defensive end Tyler Johnson had a chip on his shoulder, eager to prove his worth on Monday afternoon and put up solid numbers in the drills in front of scouts and media.

“I most definitely (had a chip),” Johnson said. “It’s like a job interview, but even during the season with our coaching staff every practice and game days, it’s a job interview… So, I treated today like a (job interview) and came out trying to do my best.”



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UeWxlciBKb2huc29uICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1R5Sm9obnNvbjQxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUeUpvaG5z b240MTwvYT4pIGdvZXMgZm9yIDM0IDEvMiBvbiB0aGUgdmVydC4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZGR1FDdDN3T3kiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9G RkdRQ3Qzd095PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERldmlsc0RpZ2VzdC5jb20gKEBE ZXZpbHNEaWdlc3QpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGV2 aWxzRGlnZXN0L3N0YXR1cy8xNTAzMzkzODc0NzIyNTI1MTg0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDE0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Johnson certainly showed the best of his abilities on Monday. Here are his results:

Measurements: Hand – 10 6/8 Arm – 32 5/8 Wing – 80 5/8 Height – 6 ft 3.4 in Weight – 281 lbs.

The defensive line prospect was one of the only players to participate in every physical drill and widened his eyes with his performance. He put up 19 reps on the bench press, only bested by Diesch, West and White. At 281 lbs., Johnson got up high in the vertical jump, logging a 34.5 inch leap. In the 40-yard dash, Johnson showcased his speed, running a 4.76 and 4.71 unofficially. He looked swift and mobile in the 5-10-5 and L-cone shuttles, posting an unofficial 4.68 and 7.45, respectively. Johnson, alongside his running mate DJ Davidson, flew through the defensive line drill portion with efficiency.

“I can play anywhere,” Johnson said when asked about his abilities. “I can move, I can jump, I can do whatever they need me to do. I work hard, and I definitely want to show that and go from there.”

For Johnson, the next few months are about staying in shape and improving physically but also learning how to be a professional – talking to scouts and figuring out where his future stands at the professional level.

“I haven’t talked to many scouts, but I have talked with a few, and it was nice and simple,” Johnson said. “Mostly them getting to know me and me getting to know them. Mostly just simple conversations and seeing how it feels and how it works.”

“I’ve learned not to compare myself to others; I just want to worry about myself and worry about how I am doing things and what I’ve been working on. I don’t want to mimic any other people’s numbers; I just want to tunnel vision (on myself) at the moment.



RB Rachaad White

In an extremely deep draft class full of elite running back prospects, it’s not easy for redshirt senior Rachaad White to stand out. However, as arguably the best pass-catching back in the class, White is eager to prove his worth among the rest. At the NFL Combine, White only participated in the 40-yard dash, running a solid 4.48 in addition to his positional drill showcase. On Monday, he also only participated in one drill, this time the bench press, on top of his positional duties.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OZXcgQXJpem9uYSBTdGF0ZSBRQjEgVHJlbnRvbiBCb3VyZ3VldCDi nqHvuI8gUmFjaGFhZCBXaGl0ZSBvbiBhIFRleGFzIHJvdXRlIGluIHBvc2l0 aW9uYWwgZHJpbGwgd29ya291dHM8YnI+PGJyPvCfjqUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EZXZpbHNEaWdlc3Q/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QERldmlsc0RpZ2VzdDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0t5aXdEUjBRVmciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LeWl3RFIwUVZnPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IENvbGUgVG9waGFtIChASGFtQW5hbHlzaXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGFtQW5hbHlzaXMvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDM0 MzI4MTc2NjQ5Mzc5ODY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTQs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Measurements: Hand – 9 5/8 Arm – 31 Wing – 76 Height – 6 ft 0.6 in Weight – 215 lbs.



White showcased his strength in a massive way on Monday, logging 20 reps on the bench press. He shared that the comfortability and flexibility he enjoyed competing at Arizona State’s facilities compared to the NFL Combine enabled him to showcase the best of his abilities.

“I feel good about today,” White said. “It’s good to be back out here and have some fun, see the guys, see the coaches. It’s good to be here where I’ve spent my last two years; I’m in my element. I think I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish.”

“I got to show off what I wanted to show – being split out, showing my pass-catching ability – just showing off what assets I can bring to a professional team.”

During interviews, White held his young daughter in his arms as he accepted questions and discussed the transition to being a professional. As White answered a question about ASU’s Pro Model, his daughter attempted to chew the lavalier microphone clipped to his shirt.

“The Pro Model prepared me very well with the knowledge given to me by the coaching staff,” White said. “Every coach (here) has been in the NFL or has been through the journey and knows what I’m going through, so honestly, you can pick their brains to go about how to carry yourself and how to go about being a pro.”

“I’m proud of the connections and relationships I’ve built, and with football, I feel like everything will take care of itself. I’ve been put in a great situation with a lot of guys around me to help.”



DB Chase Lucas

The homegrown sixth-year senior is finally hanging up the maroon and gold after exhausting his final year of eligibility this past fall. Lucas, now donning the black tights and top he received from the NFL Combine, came back out for one last hurrah on Monday in Tempe. Lucas posted solid numbers at the combine: a 4.48 40-yard dash, 39 in vertical, and 10ft 8in broad jump. On Monday, he participated in the drills he didn’t do in Indianapolis.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaGFzZSBMdWNhc+KAmSBMIGRyaWxsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9HUllJWXFZMTdBIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vR1JZSVlxWTE3QTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmFkIERlbm55IChAQkRlbm55MjkpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQkRlbm55Mjkvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDM0MTcw NTA5MjM4NjgxNzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMTQsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Measurements: Hand – 9 1/8 Arm – 31 1/8 Wing – 75 1/8 Height – 5 ft 11.4 in Weight – 188 lbs.

Lucas began the day at the bench press with the rest of his former teammates, finishing with 12, just one rep more than his cornerback counterpart Jack Jones. He posted a 35-inch vertical, good enough for a half-inch higher than Johnson (even more credit goes to the defensive lineman for that rep). In the 5-10-5 shuttle, Lucas moved quickly and efficiently, chopping his feet and changing direction, good enough for an unofficial time of 4.01. He moved even better in the L-cone, staying low and compact around the tight turns, posting an unofficial 6.68.

“It’s been a great process,” Lucas shared. “It’s everything that I knew it was going to be. I’m thankful for (former ASU receiver and Lucas’ high school teammate) N’Keal Harry - my best friend, my brother – because he told me what was going to happen, so I was prepared for everything… The NFL Combine was smooth, and I’ve been hearing a lot of good things.”

“I’ve been chasing this dream my whole life. If my name is called, I’m going to be very happy, really thankful. But I’m an Arizona kid, so I’d love it if the Cardinals called on me… I need to stay in the warm weather!”

On Monday, Lucas shared a story with the local media about a bet he made with former ASU wideout Frank Darby ahead of Darby’s selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Whoever was picked higher wins $5,000 from the other’s purse. Darby was selected 187th in the 6th round. On April 28th, will Lucas be five-grand richer?

“I’m expecting to either match that or get up on him,” Lucas chuckled. “I called him the other day and told him to thank you for all of the information he’s given me and pushing me throughout this whole time. I love Frank, but I’m getting that $5,000.”

“Will he pay?” A reporter asked.

“Oh yeah, he better! He got that rookie minimum!”

LB Darien Butler

Butler has flown under the radar since his days at Long Beach Poly as a three-star recruit, but in his final season at ASU, he blossomed into a star at the WILL linebacker position. In fall camp, Butler was noticeably slimmer and seemed to be operating in a different gear. He translated the extra quickness from his leaner frame into a breakout season that showcased his read-and-react, burst to the ball, and hyper-awareness in coverage guarding the middle hooks.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYXJpZW4gQnV0bGVyICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0RhcmllbkJ1dGxlcjIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEYXJp ZW5CdXRsZXIyMDwvYT4pIGhpdHMgdGhlIGJlbmNoIHByZXNzIC0gMTkgcmVw cy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL21HQ29UYXpxT1oiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9tR0NvVGF6cU9aPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERldmlsc0RpZ2Vz dC5jb20gKEBEZXZpbHNEaWdlc3QpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vRGV2aWxzRGlnZXN0L3N0YXR1cy8xNTAzMzg5ODQzMjUzOTg1Mjg1 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDE0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=