ASUDevils - ASU’s O-line “confident” in physical prowess; ASU LB’s are a “brotherhood”

Out of the 44 true freshmen on the 2019 Sun Devil football roster, perhaps no first-year player had as big of a challenge as LaDarius Henderson from Waxahachie, Texas.





Henderson, who was only 17-years-old in late August of last year was thrust into the starting offensive line for Arizona State ahead of one of the Sun Devils’ biggest tests, a rematch with the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing. Henderson’s first collegiate matchup was against one of the best pass rushers in the Big Ten, current Minnesota Viking Kenny Willekes.





Henderson, who began playing football as a junior in high school, started 10 games for ASU in 2019 at left tackle, protecting the blind side of another freshman thrust into a starting role, quarterback Jayden Daniels. Henderson, who didn’t turn 18 until December, took nearly every collegiate snap which he played as the youngest player on the field.





The Texan tackle may not have been the ideal choice for offensive line coach Dave Christensen, who planned to redshirt most of the freshmen offensive linemen. However, due to a severe lack of depth and a multitude of injuries, Henderson and another freshman, guard Dohnovan West, were dispatched into the trenches. Despite playing against much more experienced competition, Henderson was never afraid of a matchup, as he oozes confidence on the gridiron, fully trusting his abilities.





“Even some games where it may have looked like I wasn’t ready, I never felt like I was not ready no matter who I was going against or how big the [defensive] end was,” Henderson told Devils Digest. “I felt prepared for this from even high school. I’ve never felt overwhelmed in a game or just outmatched. I am an extremely confident person, so I felt ready for it.”





Now a sophomore, Henderson returns to Tempe as a much more experienced player for Christensen and the Sun Devils. In spring practices, Henderson was forced out of his starting job at left tackle by graduate transfer Kellen Diesch, who secured the spot almost as soon as he stepped on campus. As a result, Henderson was reassigned to the right tackle spot, a place he’s battled for the starting job against his friend and roommate Ben Scott for the duration of the preseason. Henderson did not initially enjoy the switch, however on Thursday; it seemed as if Henderson’s sentiments had changed.





“I don't think (right tackle) is as different as I originally (thought) when I first started playing it. So I'm definitely more comfortable there now,” Henderson explained. “I'm just kind of hitting my stride at it right there. And it's starting to become fun now. I feel like I'm starting to put it together.”





Diesch, the redshirt senior transfer from Texas A&M who took Henderson’s spot at left tackle has served as a good example in practice for Henderson, quietly teaching the younger offensive linemen through his actions rather than his words.





“Seeing how (Diesch) does some of the things he does (has been helpful as) he's not as vocal sometimes. Just being able to see how he does some of the things he does, it’s like ‘Okay, I’ll take those steps the way he took them,’” Henderson described.





While Diesch has guided Henderson, with his actions, West, who is also a sophomore, has surprisingly been the most helpful out of all the offensive linemen in Henderson’s eyes.





“I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but Dohnovan is not like a normal younger guy,” Henderson said of his friend and teammate in the trenches. “He's definitely pretty smart, like really smart. He's kind of advanced. One thing that I noticed that Dohnovan does that I talked to him about, he's told me about is breaking your hips through on contact. Everybody knows to bring your hips through. But this is the thing Dohnovan is able to do; he connects his hips automatically…..He has so much power on initial impact. He was telling me a lot of stuff about that during the offseason.”





Henderson spent his offseason working on his weight and size while also adjusting his mindset, as mental strength is a vital component for any offensive lineman.





“I think a lot of it has to do with the mental part of the game, (there are) some new techniques and things that I'm I've been working on,” Henderson said. “When it comes to o-line, everybody in the country is taking the pass set, everybody's run blocking, and a lot of things can kind of be the same, but there are some small things that make a big difference in who's really good and who's not that good. It could be a very small thing, so this offseason, I've been trying to work on those small things to separate myself.”





Henderson, who weighed 285 pounds when he first stepped on ASU campus, put on 20 pounds over the offseason, something he says was a general trend along the offensive line as a result of the quarantine-like environments of the late spring and summer.





“This group has a lot of potential to (be extra physical) because of our size and strength,” Henderson noted. I feel like everybody, especially with this big quarantine, everybody's (gained) some weight and some strength when we got back because you need a little bit of weight to put (muscle) on. So everybody's pretty much bigger than we probably would have been had we not had that time to get a little stronger. So I think we're doing pretty well moving guys off the ball.”





ASU’s offensive line could use the extra physicality in 2020, as the revolving door of injuries and lack of depth acted as a major hindrance to the success of the group in 2019. With a long offseason to connect and grow as a unit, Henderson explained how the o-line room has meshed and bonded over the summer.





“The chemistry has (improved a lot) because, in the spring, we were all kind of just getting to know each other,” Henderson admitted. “It's kind of weird once you start really hanging out, getting to know each other, and doing the same things over and over with each other every day on the field. You just know what a certain guy likes you to do rather than another person.”





***

Out of all the positions in ASU’s new 4-3-4 defense installed by co-defensive coordinators Antonio Pierce and Marvin Lewis, the most complete is the Sun Devil linebacker core. The three starters, two of whom are captains, bring a plethora of in-game experience and leadership to the ASU front seven.