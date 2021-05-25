ASU’s NFL staff experience resonates with Rivals100 prospect Cyrus Moss

One of the top edge rushers in the country reached another impressive feat on his bucket list over the weekend. Bishop Gorman (Nev.) High School 2022 four-star and Rivals100 defensive prospect, Cyrus Moss landed an invite to the Rivals 5-star Challenge in Atlanta next month after another strong Rivals Camp performance in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. on Sunday.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm91Z2h0IHlvdSB0aGF0IGJhbGwgbWFtYSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFJpdmFsczwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj5FeGNpdGVkIGFib3V0IHRoZSBvcHBvcnR1 bml0eSB0byBjb21wZXRlIGF0IHRoZSBSaXZhbHMgNSBTdGFyIENoYWxsZW5n ZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2tSVnlsbmtMemMiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9rUlZ5bG5rTHpjPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEN5cnVzIE1vc3Mg KEBUaGVDeXJ1c01vc3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VGhlQ3lydXNNb3NzL3N0YXR1cy8xMzk2NjA2MDc2MDc0NjEwNjkxP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAyMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

When we caught up with Moss, the #2 prospect in the state of Nevada, at that event, he said that he’ll focus the rest of his recruitment to his final five teams, which Arizona State is listed on.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iYW5ndWxvP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBiYW5ndWxvPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyYW5kb25IdWZmbWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBCcmFuZG9uSHVmZm1hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZGFtZ29ybmV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBh ZGFtZ29ybmV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dy ZWdCaWdnaW5zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHcmVnQmlnZ2luczwv YT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29yZWdvbmZvb3RiYWxs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBvcmVnb25mb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HYXRvcnNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR2F0b3JzRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQVNVRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFT VUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Ns ZW1zb25GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2xlbXNvbkZCPC9hPiBA TkRGb290YmFsbFdBIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9BTExJTj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0FMTElOPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvRm9ya3NVcD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0ZvcmtzVXA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9TY29EdWNrcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1Njb0R1Y2tzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvR29HYXRvcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNHb0dhdG9yczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvSXJpc2g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0lyaXNoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v amIyM0lLWUh4SiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2piMjNJS1lIeEo8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgQ3lydXMgTW9zcyAoQFRoZUN5cnVzTW9zcykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVDeXJ1c01vc3Mvc3RhdHVzLzEzODEz MDYxMzY2NjI0Mzc4ODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTEs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Sun Devils’ staff became the first PAC-12 and Power 5 program to offer Moss after his freshmen year during a prospect camp that they held in June of 2019. Ever since, Arizona State defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator, Antonio Pierce, has developed a long-lasting relationship with Moss that has made a major impact on one of the most coveted prospects on the West Coast.

“It was a great experience with (ASU) jumping on me so early,” Moss recalled. “I will never forget the day I went to that camp, the (ASU Coaches) talking with me and ran me through some drills. That was the day the whole journey began with them. It has been awesome ever since.”

“I have a great relationship with Coach (Antonio) Pierce,” Moss said. “I really appreciate all the time he’s spent with me, especially earlier on when I was just viewed as a DB and I was trying to figure everything out. But Coach Pierce saw something, and he told me ‘You’re going to be a LB you’re not going to be a safety,’ and he was right. He stuck with me and that’s huge. It’s been awesome.”

Arizona State defensive line coach, Robert Rodriguez, and Linebackers Coach, Chris Claiborne, have also made significant impressions on Moss. The pairs’ knowledge of the game and willingness to coach up Moss on schemes during zoom meetings has played a big part in his enjoyment of the recruiting process with the Sun Devil staff.

“Coach (Robert) Rodriguez, he has a ton of knowledge too just like Coach Pierce,” said Moss. “As I told Coach (Rodriguez) when I talk to Coach Pierce sometimes, I feel like I barely know football. His knowledge is so advanced. Same thing with Coach Rod, he has so many tools. He coached with the Vikings, we go on Zooms and we look at techniques and schemes. Coach (Chris) Claiborne as well, he’s super knowledgeable. It was awesome to see (ASU) bring in somebody that’s going to fit in so well with the program and I think that was a great move. It gives me great confidence for the future in them as well. It’s been amazing getting to know Coach Rod and learning from him. Same with talking to Coach Claiborne and learning from him as well.”

Cyrus Moss with ASU head coach Herm Edwards during a previous visit to Tempe (Moss Twitter photo)

One of the biggest factors in Moss’s recruitment is finding the right road that leads to the NFL. Moss said that the NFL experience shared collectively by the Sun Devil staff and the opportunities that they create for their players looking to play at the next level is a huge selling point.

“Definitely that NFL experience that the (ASU Coaching staff) has and that knowledge,” said Moss. “I just feel like they have so many tools over there, and it’s definitely something to look into because they're starting something up special over there for sure. Like I said, Coach Pierce, Coach Rod, Head Coach (Herm) Edwards, Coach Claiborne, they have a staff over there. That’s what I like most. Honestly, it’s that staff and what they’re bringing to the table for their players.”

Aside from his obvious God-given talents, Moss's resourcefulness is a trait that has made him very attractive to numerous college programs around the nation and is also a skill that he himself mentions first and foremost.

“I would say versatility is one of my biggest things,” said Moss. “I play linebacker, I play defensive end, and I can play both easily. I don’t feel uncomfortable in either one, and honestly, I’m more so learning defensive end if anything (transitioning) from safety and linebacker. I know coverage (techniques), and now I’m learning defensive end (techniques), and I’m getting better at that. For me, my game is based on versatility and being able to cover, being able to pass rush, being able to play the run on the ball, off the ball, and play off the slot. Just a whole bunch of different stuff. Athleticism and versatility are something that would describe my game.” When I analyze Moss's film his physical frame jumps right off the tape. he is every bit of 6’6 and possesses a giant wingspan. He has the frame to get to 240-250 pounds and he’s exactly what Arizona State is looking for in terms of length for a taller than usual linebacker that would be both an elite outside pass rusher and quick enough to excel in coverage. I had the opportunity to watch him compete in Phoenix this March during the Under Armour All-America camp and he was by far the best player on the field. His long arms make him a nightmare for opposing tackles to try and block. Moss showed fast, violent hands with an explosive first step off the snap. I truly believe that Moss can reign terror in opposing Pac-12 backfields for many seasons if he landed with the Sun Devils.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaXNob3AgR29ybWFuIDQtU3RhciBERSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUN5cnVzTW9zcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AVGhlQ3lydXNNb3NzPC9hPiB3YXMgdW5ibG9ja2FibGUgZHVyaW5nIHRo ZSAxIG9uIDHigJlzIGF0IHRvZGF54oCZcyBVbmRlciBBcm1vdXIgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbGxBbWVyaWNhR2FtZT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQWxsQW1lcmljYUdhbWU8L2E+IENhbXAuIEV4cGxv c2l2ZSBmZWV0IHdpdGggZmFzdCwgdmlvbGVudCBoYW5kcyAgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFJpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C aXNob3BHb3JtYW5GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmlzaG9wR29y bWFuRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kRUxVYndYWGVCIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZEVMVWJ3WFhlQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2R5 IENhbWVyb24gKEBDb2R5VENhbWVyb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ29keVRDYW1lcm9uL3N0YXR1cy8xMzc1OTU3NjE3NjUxMDUy NTQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=