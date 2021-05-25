ASU’s NFL staff experience resonates with Rivals100 prospect Cyrus Moss
One of the top edge rushers in the country reached another impressive feat on his bucket list over the weekend. Bishop Gorman (Nev.) High School 2022 four-star and Rivals100 defensive prospect, Cyrus Moss landed an invite to the Rivals 5-star Challenge in Atlanta next month after another strong Rivals Camp performance in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. on Sunday.
When we caught up with Moss, the #2 prospect in the state of Nevada, at that event, he said that he’ll focus the rest of his recruitment to his final five teams, which Arizona State is listed on.
The Sun Devils’ staff became the first PAC-12 and Power 5 program to offer Moss after his freshmen year during a prospect camp that they held in June of 2019. Ever since, Arizona State defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator, Antonio Pierce, has developed a long-lasting relationship with Moss that has made a major impact on one of the most coveted prospects on the West Coast.
“It was a great experience with (ASU) jumping on me so early,” Moss recalled. “I will never forget the day I went to that camp, the (ASU Coaches) talking with me and ran me through some drills. That was the day the whole journey began with them. It has been awesome ever since.”
“I have a great relationship with Coach (Antonio) Pierce,” Moss said. “I really appreciate all the time he’s spent with me, especially earlier on when I was just viewed as a DB and I was trying to figure everything out. But Coach Pierce saw something, and he told me ‘You’re going to be a LB you’re not going to be a safety,’ and he was right. He stuck with me and that’s huge. It’s been awesome.”
Arizona State defensive line coach, Robert Rodriguez, and Linebackers Coach, Chris Claiborne, have also made significant impressions on Moss. The pairs’ knowledge of the game and willingness to coach up Moss on schemes during zoom meetings has played a big part in his enjoyment of the recruiting process with the Sun Devil staff.
“Coach (Robert) Rodriguez, he has a ton of knowledge too just like Coach Pierce,” said Moss. “As I told Coach (Rodriguez) when I talk to Coach Pierce sometimes, I feel like I barely know football. His knowledge is so advanced. Same thing with Coach Rod, he has so many tools. He coached with the Vikings, we go on Zooms and we look at techniques and schemes. Coach (Chris) Claiborne as well, he’s super knowledgeable. It was awesome to see (ASU) bring in somebody that’s going to fit in so well with the program and I think that was a great move. It gives me great confidence for the future in them as well. It’s been amazing getting to know Coach Rod and learning from him. Same with talking to Coach Claiborne and learning from him as well.”
One of the biggest factors in Moss’s recruitment is finding the right road that leads to the NFL. Moss said that the NFL experience shared collectively by the Sun Devil staff and the opportunities that they create for their players looking to play at the next level is a huge selling point.
“Definitely that NFL experience that the (ASU Coaching staff) has and that knowledge,” said Moss. “I just feel like they have so many tools over there, and it’s definitely something to look into because they're starting something up special over there for sure. Like I said, Coach Pierce, Coach Rod, Head Coach (Herm) Edwards, Coach Claiborne, they have a staff over there. That’s what I like most. Honestly, it’s that staff and what they’re bringing to the table for their players.”
Aside from his obvious God-given talents, Moss's resourcefulness is a trait that has made him very attractive to numerous college programs around the nation and is also a skill that he himself mentions first and foremost.
“I would say versatility is one of my biggest things,” said Moss. “I play linebacker, I play defensive end, and I can play both easily. I don’t feel uncomfortable in either one, and honestly, I’m more so learning defensive end if anything (transitioning) from safety and linebacker. I know coverage (techniques), and now I’m learning defensive end (techniques), and I’m getting better at that. For me, my game is based on versatility and being able to cover, being able to pass rush, being able to play the run on the ball, off the ball, and play off the slot. Just a whole bunch of different stuff. Athleticism and versatility are something that would describe my game.”
When I analyze Moss's film his physical frame jumps right off the tape. he is every bit of 6’6 and possesses a giant wingspan. He has the frame to get to 240-250 pounds and he’s exactly what Arizona State is looking for in terms of length for a taller than usual linebacker that would be both an elite outside pass rusher and quick enough to excel in coverage. I had the opportunity to watch him compete in Phoenix this March during the Under Armour All-America camp and he was by far the best player on the field. His long arms make him a nightmare for opposing tackles to try and block. Moss showed fast, violent hands with an explosive first step off the snap. I truly believe that Moss can reign terror in opposing Pac-12 backfields for many seasons if he landed with the Sun Devils.
Moss is in no rush to make a decision, and said that he wants to wait and sign after taking his official visits this Summer and getting to see schools on game day. With that blueprint in mind, Moss admitted that Arizona State and Sun Devil Stadium would definitely be a frequent destination stop on his road trips.
“I’m going to be taking some game visits in October, and when I finish those, I’ll be in a pretty good spot to really sit down in November and December to make a decision and sign in that early signing period,” Moss commented. “I can tell you for sure that ASU will definitely be a school that I’ll see twice. I’ll see them once in the Summer, and then I’ll see them again for a game in October.”
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!