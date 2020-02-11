During last weekend’s Pylon 7v7 event in Tempe, we caught up with some of Arizona State’s local 2022 recruits in attendance who were part of the group of 15 players offered by the Sun Devils last April.

“I’ve been talking to coach Herm and coach Aguano. I have a good relationship with both of them. Coach Herm is like a father figure who always gives you good advice. I really like his mindset and coach Aguano is a really nice guy and fun to be around.



“Their recruiting classes are getting much better and that is catching my eyes, and they also are sending guys to the NFL. As a receiver, I like seeing them run a spread offense. It’s a good system to run. The coaches see me as a tall, athletic receiver. They how well I catch the ball and also my catch radius.

“Arizona and Miami are recruiting me hard (along with ASU)

“When I choose a school, how close I am to home and my family is something I will consider, so they can come to watch me play. I’m going to look at how good I feel being there. I’m going to look at the tradition and they type of program that they run. Does it fit me? Am I able to succeed there, go the NFL and make my dreams true? I will also look at academics."

“ASU is recruiting me as a corner. ASU is one of my top choices because it would be cool staying close to home. I like Antonio Pierce a lot. “Indiana and Iowa State are my other offers. “When I decide which school I’m going to I’m going to look at the coaching staff and how long they were there, and if the team feels like family."



“ASU is mainly looking at me playing receiver or running back, but they also talked to me about playing safety. I talk the most to Antonio Pierce. He and the coaches are very friendly and genuine people. I like that. “Playing close to home appeals a lot to me. I’ve always been an ASU fan and I’ve also been attracted to the program. I was watching players like Eno Benjamin and Brandon Aiyuk play there and looking up to them. “When I look at a school I will definitely see what kind of education they offer. That’s number one for me. I want to go to a college that I know will fit me best.”