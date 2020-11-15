ASUDevils - ASU's game at Colorado on November 21st has been canceled

Vice President for Athletics, Ray Anderson

"We regrettably have to invoke the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy for this week's game at Colorado due to positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes and staff. The cancellation of another game is very difficult to accept for all of us, but it continues to be the right decision under the circumstances. The health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes is our number one priority and will continue to be at the forefront of every decision.

"As we announced Friday for our contest against Cal, the number of positive cases in the last few days has put our team below the Pac-12's minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes under the league's game cancellation policy. Unfortunately, we are in the same situation for this week's scheduled game with CU. We have consulted with the Conference and Colorado officials and have decided to make this prompt announcement so alternative scheduling options can be considered in the overall interests of the Conference and our peer student-athletes and coaches.

"We continue to take every precaution to safeguard the health and welfare of our student-athletes and staff, in accordance with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee's procedures. Those with positive test results and those in contact tracing protocols are in isolation and receiving the appropriate medical care. "We will continue to monitor our testing results and stay in close communication with our University, local public health officials, and the Pac-12 Conference."