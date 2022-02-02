ASU's defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce resigns

Whether it was the ongoing NCAA investigation into the teams alleged recruiting violations or the constant desire to coach in the NFL ranks, for months now, it seemed inevitable that Antonio Pierce would leave Tempe. Today that decision became official Arizona State’s defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator resigned his position.





Pierce marks the fifth assistant coach to leave ASU since last summer when it was revealed that the NCAA was launching an investigation concerning the program’s recruiting practices specifically hosting recruits and having in-person contact on enough campus during a covid extended recruiting dead period.





Former tight ends coach Adam Breneman was placed on administrative leave on July 16, 2021, while former wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and former secondary coach Chris Hawkins were placed on administrative leave a month later in early August, just days into the team’s fall camp session. Given the option to resign or be fired, Breneman chose the former while Gil and Hawkins chose the latter option. Gill has since then begun the process of filing a wrongful termination lawsuit against the school.





Offensive coordinator Zak Hill resigned last week as well due to his involvement in the alleged recruiting violations.





Ever since the beginning of the Herm Edwards era in Tempe, Antonio Pierce, who was Edward’s first hire since assuming the head coaching job following the 2017 season, was believed to be the heir apparent to Edwards. He served as the programs recruiting coordinator since the day was hired, and in 2020 he was elevated from linebackers coach to co-defensive coordinator along with Marvin Lewis, and this past season was the soul defensive coordinator for ASU. In the 2021 season, ASU ranked atop the Pac-12 in both total and scoring defense.





