Finishing the 2023 season 3-9 forced Arizona State football to look itself hard in the mirror to try and find its identity for the upcoming year. From recruitment to the playbook, having players who not only understand the program’s goals but wholeheartedly buy into what head coach Kenny Dillingham and the rest of the coaching staff are implementing was vital for improvement.





Through two days of fall camp, ASU has shown early signs of conviction and continuity; Dillingham expressed how proud he is of the attitude the players have displayed over the first days of practice, knowing it’s a necessary foundation for the Sun Devils to display a turnaround from last year.





“We’re not complaining as much,” Dillingham said after practice Thursday. “If we don’t make a good play, we get up and run back to the next play. It’s not like we’re getting wrapped up on a play-by-play basis, it’s a long game we gotta be able to stay focused.”





“The big thing that our guys are really getting better at and continuing to grow is in our concepts,” Defensive coordinator Brian Ward noted following Thursday’s practice. “We know who we are defensively, and we know how teams are going to attack. So really know thy self.”





Dillingham realizes that the profiles that fit his style of football and program culture, which he has worked tirelessly to integrate since becoming head coach, are demonstrated by bringing in players who aren’t afraid to work hard through adversity and pick up their teammates along the way.





“Not everybody is for us,” Dillingham noted. “I don’t care if you’re ranked, a zero-star recruit, or a five-star recruit. We’re going to recruit people who bring the energy and passion to the game of football. We’re a group of misfits and underdogs that nobody thought was good enough at one point. That’s just getting like-minded people going in the right direction and building those relationships.”





***





Perhaps no position group has shown more energy and passion in the first days of camp like the defensive back unit. Following any big play made during 7-on-7, 11-on-11, and 1-on-1 action, the group enjoys its moments by hyping each other up with celebrations you’d witness on game days.





Sophomore defensive back Keith Abney II embraced his teammates after his interception early on in practice; he knows how important it is to have fun on the field any chance he gets.





“We try to tell DBs to always celebrate when you make a play,” Abney noted. “At corner, you can go a whole game without getting targeted so when you do get your opportunities always be saucy and swaggy.”





The high-energy celebrations also spark competition among the players, yet the entire program, players and coaches alike, have embraced a healthy competitive environment, knowing it elevates the team’s overall display of talent.





“Competition literally fuels performance,” Ward explained. “They all wanna be the guys, there’s a lot of competition and we get the pads on tomorrow [Friday], and seeing their progression throughout camp is something I’m excited about.”





***





Much of the stimulating environment we've seen this week is due to the Sun Devils’ evident added depth across the board. The beginning of fall camp has shown the considerable strides they have made since last season in enhancing the quality of players up and down the roster.





According to Dillingham and Ward, the Sun Devil linebacker group has come into the 2024 season focused and with more firepower, positioning this unit for better success this year.





“We got six or seven guys who are all in the mix right now,” Ward admitted. “That group has a lot of experience, guys who have played a lot of football and they’re continuing to move along. Seeing their progression, they’re getting better every day.”





“Our linebacker group is way deeper, obviously than last year,” Dillingham noted. “So the depth there is drastically different than last year, and the talent level is better, to be honest.”





A newcomer at the linebacker position who has made his presence known in a resounding way ever since he arrived in the spring is junior Keyshaun Elliot. The 6-foot-2 player who transferred from New Mexico State was a standout player in Conference USA, finishing 30th in FBS in total tackles as a sophomore. His play in fall camp continues the excellence he exhibited in spring camp.