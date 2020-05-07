A safety standing at 6-5 is a rarity on the NFL level, let alone in the college and high school ranks. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Krew Jackson has been standing out, no pun intended, for several programs among the defensive backs in the 2021 class, including the hometown Sun Devils who have been pursuing the Queen Creek High School standout in earnest dating back to last year.

“Everything is going good with ASU,” Jackson said. “I was able to get down there last year during the season, and I like what I saw with the coaches and everything. One of the biggest things that stood out was the coaching staff, honestly. Obviously, Herm Edwards and all the NFL experience, they have with a lot of the coaches. It’s been really cool just thinking about how they all coached and played at the highest level so it’s really cool that ASU has all those dudes. It's a great coaching staff. “Antonio Pierce is the coach recruiting me. He’s a cool guy. He’s really fun to talk to and easy to talk to and it’s been fun with him recruiting me. Obviously, he told me a lot about the program. But a lot of our talks are more of (building) a relationship. Just getting to know me, and me getting to know more about him and just the other coaches in the program.” His 6-5 200 frame is one that has enticed some schools to recruit him as a linebacker, with the obvious expectation that he will need to pack on some dozens of pounds to his frame, but the Sun Devils are content to have him play the same role as his current position for the Bulldogs. “Some schools been recruiting me at linebacker because of my size and I’ll be able to put on more weight because I am tall,” Jackson commented. “I have more of a framing of a linebacker. So, I’ve heard schools are recruiting me both at DB and at linebacker and I’m open to playing either position. If I play safety, I’m comfortable playing either strong or free. “ASU obviously likes my length and having the ability to still come down at this height, tackle, make plays close to the ball, and still be able to cover like any DB. But I’m working on being better at man coverage, so I can become a college-level DB being able to cover anyone on the field really. It hasn’t been difficult for me to play DB at that size. I think it’s obviously an advantage for me because it’s not like quarterbacks going to throw over me very easily so my height has been pretty good for me.”