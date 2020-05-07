ASU’s coaching staff appeals to local Queen Creek safety
A safety standing at 6-5 is a rarity on the NFL level, let alone in the college and high school ranks. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Krew Jackson has been standing out, no pun intended, for several programs among the defensive backs in the 2021 class, including the hometown Sun Devils who have been pursuing the Queen Creek High School standout in earnest dating back to last year.
“Everything is going good with ASU,” Jackson said. “I was able to get down there last year during the season, and I like what I saw with the coaches and everything. One of the biggest things that stood out was the coaching staff, honestly. Obviously, Herm Edwards and all the NFL experience, they have with a lot of the coaches. It’s been really cool just thinking about how they all coached and played at the highest level so it’s really cool that ASU has all those dudes. It's a great coaching staff.
“Antonio Pierce is the coach recruiting me. He’s a cool guy. He’s really fun to talk to and easy to talk to and it’s been fun with him recruiting me. Obviously, he told me a lot about the program. But a lot of our talks are more of (building) a relationship. Just getting to know me, and me getting to know more about him and just the other coaches in the program.”
His 6-5 200 frame is one that has enticed some schools to recruit him as a linebacker, with the obvious expectation that he will need to pack on some dozens of pounds to his frame, but the Sun Devils are content to have him play the same role as his current position for the Bulldogs.
“Some schools been recruiting me at linebacker because of my size and I’ll be able to put on more weight because I am tall,” Jackson commented. “I have more of a framing of a linebacker. So, I’ve heard schools are recruiting me both at DB and at linebacker and I’m open to playing either position. If I play safety, I’m comfortable playing either strong or free.
“ASU obviously likes my length and having the ability to still come down at this height, tackle, make plays close to the ball, and still be able to cover like any DB. But I’m working on being better at man coverage, so I can become a college-level DB being able to cover anyone on the field really. It hasn’t been difficult for me to play DB at that size. I think it’s obviously an advantage for me because it’s not like quarterbacks going to throw over me very easily so my height has been pretty good for me.”
“As the saying goes can’t teach that height,” said recruiting analyst Cody Cameron. Jackson finished his junior campaign recording 72 total tackles and picking off a pair of passes. The thing that jumps out to me the most after watching his film is that Jackson does not shy away from contact at all. He fills the alley well from his safety position and he drives his hips and runs his feet through most of his tackles.
“His size makes him a versatile athlete who can play multiple positions moving forward here in the future. Jackson’s potential is ceiling high.”
ASU linebacker, Fritzny Niclasse, is a former high school teammate of Jackson, and the 2021 safety values the fact that he can get a current Arizona State player’s view perspective on the team from a trusted friend. And while Niclasse spoke glowingly about the program, Jackson was able to truly form his opinion during his some in-person experiences such as attending one of the Sun Devils’ home games last year.
“I was able to go to the USC game,” Jackson recalled. “ASU played a great game, and towards the end, they really played amazing. What I like about the DB’s there is that they’re all pretty young guys…a lot of freshmen. That’s cool to be able to see that knowing well if I’m a freshman I’m able to play with all those good guys and learn from them.”
Jackson appreciates the constant, albeit not overbearing, recruiting contact with ASU, which has also included head coach Herm Edwards at times.
“I think it’s great what they’re doing,” Jackson noted. “I have good conversations with them. It’s pretty consistent and I’m able to talk to them every once and awhile. They’re definitely one of the schools I’m considering. I like it.”
Out of the 14 schools who have offered, Jackson said that aside from the Sun Devils, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Virginia have been in the most contact with him and are likely schools he will officially visit in the future before he makes a decision. To date, the safety has been able to only visit ASU and Arizona.
Jackson is scheduled to graduate high school in May of next year, and said that he doesn’t have much of a timeline as to when he will make his pledge announcement nor has he made up his mind whether he will sign his Letter of Intent in December or February of next year.
The safety does, however, have an idea which aspects could influence his ultimate decision.
“I don’t think going to school next to home plays a huge role in my recruiting honestly,” Jackson said, “because I think it’d be great to play anywhere. But it’d be really fun to be able to play close to home and everything and still be able to go to a good school like ASU. I’m going to choose the best school, wherever it is, that I think it’ll be a good opportunity for me.
“It will be important to see not only the school but all the places around the city and the campus and be able to meet all the coaches in-person and everything. I need to see if I would really enjoy living there and playing there.”
Jesse Morrison contributed to this article