ASUDevils - ASU’s coaching experience resonates with Four-star LB “Scooby” Williams



Coming into high school, Jeremiah Williams didn’t quite grasp the whole concept of recruiting. Not because of its intricacies or timetables or rules, but, rather, because he just thought kids just went and played football wherever they pleased.

After his freshman season at Ramsey High in Birmingham, Ala., his hometown school, UAB, tendered him his first offer.

“I was like, ‘What is this,’” Williams says now with a laugh. “They had to tell me. And I hadn’t even posted it on Twitter and then one of the upper-classmen, a senior who committed to UAB, he told me I was supposed to post it.” Quickly, Williams was forced to become inundated with the college football recruiting world. Since that UAB offer more than two years ago, the four-star outside linebacker and top-200 2021 prospect has racked up another 30 offers. His latest came from Arizona State last Friday. He made contact with ASU co-defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce over Twitter, who then soon brought head coach Herm Edwards in for an NFL tag-teamed call that culminated with an offer by the Sun Devils. “They know what it takes to get to the next level, so they can develop me faster,” Williams said of the ASU coaches.

Williams’ announcement of an ASU offer was met tweets from various ASU coaches of the cartoon character, Scooby-Doo, a popular tactic coaches around the country -- including former ASU and current Oklahoma assistant coach Jamar Cain used to catch Williams’ eye. The four-star linebacker said he got the nickname, “Scooby” after he dominated a senior during a one-on-one drill. His teammates hyped him up, calling him a “dawg.” Eventually, that evolved to “Scooby,” and it’s stuck since.

On the field, “Scooby” imitates his namesake in at least one way. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder is everywhere. He loves watching pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and T.J. Watt, but his best comp may be Arizona Cardinals’ linebacker Isaiah Simmons, a versatile athlete who can excel on all three levels of the defense.

“The more positions you play, the more value you bring to a team,” Williams said. “I pick up on things real fast … I know my limits, and this (Playing D-Line, linebacker, and safety) is not all I can do.”