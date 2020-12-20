ASUDevils - Sun Devil running backs headline terrific day by ASU newcomers

Arizona State football closed out its odd season on Saturday with a 46-33 victory over Oregon State in Corvallis.

The win gave the Sun Devils (2-2) a two-game winning streak to finish the 2020 campaign, a season with more ups and downs than the craziest amusement park roller coasters. Closing out with a victory and obtaining a .500 record gave ASU a bit of solace heading into its offseason.

As it has been all year, the Sun Devils’ newcomers were a big part of the team’s win on Saturday.

Offense

For the fourth-straight game, the ASU young guns shining the most Saturday on offense were the running backs.

Paced by junior college transfer Rachaad White, the Sun Devils’ youthful tailbacks stood out against the Beavers.

White had 13 carries for 158 yards (12.2 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in the game. One of his scores was a 55-yarder, and the other was a tough, four-yard rush where he dragged defenders with him.

Doesn't look like a single defender laid a finger on Rachaad White (@7_chaad) on this 55-yard TD rush. pic.twitter.com/xDA1EjIYjo — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) December 20, 2020

White finished his first season at ASU, averaging 10 YPC. While four games is a short sample size, ASU offensive coordinator Zak Hill was still flabbergasted by White’s gaudy statistics.

“I was just looking at that, and I was amazed,” Hill said. “(12.2 yards) a carry. That is crazy. That was fun to see. He’s an explosive kid. I glad we got him for a couple years.”

ASU’s freshmen running backs were not shabby themselves. Chip Trayanum had 12 carries for 57 yards, a touchdown, and an evasive 26-yard run to set up the first of White’s two touchdowns on the night.

Chip Trayanum (@Chipperrz_) sets up Rachaad White (@7_chaad) for a TD following this 26-yard run. pic.twitter.com/K8XGXXskBz — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) December 20, 2020

Daniyel Ngata, who did not see much playing time until last week’s 70-7 drubbing of Arizona, was also a big part of the ASU offense against Oregon State. He fought hard for a solid 10 carry, 48-yard performance.

Defense

On defense, graduate transfer DeAndre Pierce was the star newcomer.

The safety had nine total tackles, one of which was for a loss, and was also the only player to intercept a pass for either team in the game.

