ASUDevils - ASU running back room not allowing competition to get in the way of bonding

With Eno Benjamin trading his maroon and gold for Arizona Cardinals’ red and white, a group of inexperienced but highly touted backs are battling it out for playing time at the running back position this season.





True freshmen tailbacks DeaMonte Trayanum (No. 16 RB in 2020 class) and Daniyel Ngata (No. 8 RB in 2020 class) have been competing for the top spot in the room since enrolling early or spring practice. With junior college transfer Rachaad White added to the mix in preseason practice, and a fierce competition has broken out.





“Competition only makes you better,” Ngata said. “We’re happy to have (White). … Really good running back. We all push each other. Coach (Shaun) Aguano, he just tells us, you guys are all just going to push each other so you guys can get better. Just even in film … we’re going to write notes about each other. So that’s a good thing. We just got to push each other. Him coming here was just a benefit to me and (Trayanum). Just getting me and him better. Faster, everything.”





Unlike Trayanum and Ngata, White has strapped on the helmet and shoulder pads at the college level. Obviously, Mt. San Antonio Community College is not a Division I college football program, but it is an increased competition level to high school, something Trayanum recognizes.





“He just brings experience,” Trayanum explained. “Since he’s been in junior college for a couple of years. He just knows how it’s done on a collegiate level a little bit more and just from a skill set, him being more of a shifty kind of back. He can do a lot. It helped me more compete-wise. Just because it’s more competition in the room. And I feel like him coming into the room just made everybody better. We all try to compete every day, just try to separate ourselves even more.”





Despite the battle for playing time, ASU’s running back room is a close-knit group. According to Trayanum, the backs have been learning and helping each other out so far in preseason practice.





“While one is in the play, getting reps, one of us is off to the side getting mental reps,” Trayanum stated. “And when one comes off, we talk about it with each other. And we just discuss what could have happened, what did happen. We always offer tips. Never holding each other down. Honestly, at the end of the day, just wanting the best out of all of us.”





Wanting the best out of one’s teammates is a great attitude to have, but being the best is going to win football games. Luckily for ASU, Ngata said the sky is the limit for the running back room.





“I think all three of our running backs can do everything,” Ngata said. “Our running back room is crazy. I don’t even think people really know what the capabilities can do. We’re going to open up eyes, I feel like.”





There will be no success in the backfield if the offensive line does not show out and provide holes for the backs to run through. Ngata said graduate transfers Henry Hattis and Kellen Diesch have benefitted the offensive line immensely.





“They’re getting together real well,” Ngata stated. “I think we’re improving a lot since spring. So that’s a big plus. You got those two transfers. I think we’ll be real good up front.”





With the USC game kicking off the much-awaited 2020 ASU season in just over three weeks, how the reps in-game will be split between the three running backs is a point of interest. However, Trayanum said he does not know who will get the majority of carries for the Sun Devils this season.





One of the most important aspects for true freshmen is making sure they have the scheme they will be executing down pat. At ASU, it is especially vital due to new offensive coordinator Zak Hill’s complex system. With COVID-19 pushing the start of play to November, young players such as Trayanum and Ngata, who got an early taste of the Hill system in spring practice, are feeling more comfortable in their expected roles.





“We’ve been able to go through the install multiple times and just re-install those plays and just make sure we’re crisp and perfect on everything,” Trayanum explained.





According to sophomore wideout Ricky Pearsall, the ASU offense has been causing fits for the Sun Devil defense in practice. Redshirt-senior Chase Lucas confirmed Pearsall’s comments on Tuesday, saying he hoped the Sun Devils did not have to see an offense with as much firepower as ASU’s.





Trayanum echoed those same statements.





“It’s hard for defenses to game plan against it,” Trayanum said. “You can’t. You never know what he got up his sleeve. It’s always something up with coach Hill. He just has the right game plan and the right mindset just to know how to go in and attack the situation and get the job done.”





Helping Trayanum navigate his freshmen year is his family. Trayanum’s family followed him to Arizona, moving from Ohio to the Phoenix Valley in May. On Wednesday, the Pac-12 announced that families would be able to support their student-athletes in-person for games this year. The conference’s decision was music to Trayanum’s ears.





“Just having that sense of family here just lightens my load,” Trayanum stated. “And just knowing that they’re ok and that they’re close reach like really takes a lot of stress off my back and just knowing that I can have that family support at home games really means a lot.”









