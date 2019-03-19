Arizona State invited several of their high caliber 2020 and 2021 prospects, for an Elite Junior Day event that took place last Saturday. We caught up with some of the recruits, in no particular order, to get their feedback from their time in Tempe.

2020 Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers “It was great and I always have a good time at ASU. I loved it. On this visit, I got to see a lot of recruits from out of state and it was cool meeting so many players that I could possibly play with in the future. The vibe was great because there were all these guys, the recruits and people at ASU, that I met for the first time ever and it felt like I knew them ten years. Arizona State always treats me like they have known me my entire life. They showed a lot of hospitality and they really go above and beyond.” 2020 Scottsdale (Ariz.) Notre Dame Prep offensive lineman Cade Bennett “I think this was the best Junior Day setup they (ASU) have ever done and I have been there quite a few times. It was really done. I never really heard of the Championship Life program they have and those guys really know what they’re talking about. They got real with us and didn’t beat around the bush. It was really unique. They had incredible speakers and they said that they would be the people that would hold us accountable to what we would be doing at 1 o’clock in the morning in the middle of the week when someone asks you to come over to her apartment. Everything was very straight forward. “The dinner we had on the field (if Sun Devil Stadium) was pretty awesome. I’ve always liked ASU but this (event) made it even better and put it on the top of my radar for sure.” 2021 Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro defensive lineman Quintin Somerville “It was different than all my other visits to the school. The day started with us playing games, running around shooting each other with nerf guns, playing cornhole and it just felt like being around your family. The vibe was more personable. Sitting down with the coaches in the film room…it was really fun. Even though I know this school very well, every time I go there, I learn something different. They really listen to your feedback. Last time we saw more of the facilities and we said that he wanted to be more in the film room, so were there more and it made it more personable. “The dinner on the field oh my gosh I wasn't expecting that! That was outstanding. We could sit down and talk to players like Manny Wilkins, Eno Benjamin, Jayden Daniels, Tyler Johnson. It was also cool talking to all the recruits there because some of them could be your teammates one day. “Because I know the school so well, I can really tell that there is a culture change the staff is bringing there. When you talk about schools that do well in recruiting in the Pac-12, you talk about Oregon, USC…but with what ASU is doing they can be very special.”

2020 Norco (Calif.) High School athlete Jaden Navarrete

“I liked how Antonio Pierce showed us his defense and what I like about this defense a lot is that each time he blitzes a different linebacker. That’s the type of defense I want to play in, a fast and physical one. Another thing I liked about coach Pierce is that he has standards, not rules. Certain kids when they see rules, they want to break them. But when you have standards you know what you have to do to not get into trouble and I like that a lot. “All the coaches are easy to get along with and are like your older uncle. There was a whole family vibe with the coaches and all of the recruits. I got to know a lot of them (recruits) on the trip. What I didn't expect was Arizona to be so nice. It’s like a dry California. I had to leave early so I was disappointed that I couldn’t stay for the whole event. But I’m going to check out one of their games this season. “Antonio Pierce is the real deal. I think that if I went there, he would get me to where I want to be. 2021 Longmont (Colo.) Fairview defensive lineman Brayden Wood



After a great visit and conversation with @CoachJCain i’m excited to announce i’ve received an offer from Arizona State University #ForksUp 🔱😈 @SixZeroAcademy pic.twitter.com/DCh6on8VCQ — Brayden Wood🦍 (@bray_wood) March 17, 2019

“I got the offer towards the end (of the event) so that really made my night and made it more special. When I got there, I could tell that they were really interested so I kind of expected to get the offer. “What really stood out is listening to coach Edwards and how much he cares about the defense. He and the rest of the coaching staff are an impressive group of people that bring high energy to the program. I like the aspirations they have and what they’re trying to reach with the program. They said that they want to be the best defense in the Pac-12 and I was really impressed with that. I’ve been all across the country and Arizona State’s facilities are top-notch. The campus was beautiful and they had a bunch of good recruits there that I got to talk to. It was a fun time. What really stood out to me is how much the (current) players care about the program, and not only playing football but also caring about their academics and enjoying college. I loved seeing that. “The whole vibe with the coaches was honest and straight to the point. Coach Edwards said that if you don’t like the way we do things here then don’t come here. And I loved that hearing a coach that has his philosophy and is determined to reach those goals. I was really impressed by that." 2020 Woodinville, Wash. High School offensive lineman Levi Rogers

Great visit to Arizona State University!!! Thank you @Koach_C and the rest of the staff for the hospitality! #2020vision pic.twitter.com/xsGtpamLCb — Levi Rogers (@Levirogers57) March 18, 2019

“It was really awesome and a great experience meeting with players and the coaches. I really like the location and the weather and the campus as well. The Championship Life program was really cool. It was less about football and more about developing yourself into a better human being, not just a better football player. They want to develop you into a man without football needing to make you a better man. “It was really cool at the end going on the field and having dinner. I wasn't expecting that. Spending time with the coaches on their game field was awesome. You can tell this team has something really special happening there.” 2020 Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica linebacker Caleb McCullough