ASU QB Jayden Daniels enters the transfer portal

It had been eleven weeks on the dot since quarterback Jayden Daniels posted a video announcing his intentions to stay at Arizona State, an emphatic statement featuring him and head coach Herm Edwards embracing over vocals from T.I.’s song “I’m Back” that seemingly putting an end to rumors of an exit from the program.





On Thursday, those rumblings abruptly resurfaced. By afternoon, they were a reality.





Daniels swiftly entered the transfer portal, becoming the ninth ASU player to do so since the 2021 college football season concluded. The decision was another domino after the whirlwind of resignations and firings of five staffers over the last month, which included offensive coordinator Zak Hill and defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce. The gutting of ASU’s personnel stems from the looming NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations committed during the 2020 season, which was considered a “dead period” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Daniels immediately becomes one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the portal. The expectation is that Daniels will pursue numerous schools within the Power Five while potentially landing in a new Pac-12 location.





In 2019, the 6-3, 180-pound Daniels became the first true freshman in ASU history to start the season opener. Over three seasons with the Sun Devils, Daniels amassed 6,025 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also demonstrated his dual-threat ability, adding another 1,288 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.





Daniels impressed early with his poise and big-play ability in the spotlight, which included takedowns of three ranked teams in his first season. With his calm demeanor, arm strength, and tactical extension of plays beyond the pocket, Daniels was primed to be one of the rising talents in the Pac-12 South. The Sun Devils brought in Hill to amplify Daniels’ strengths and help the dynamic passer reach his ceiling and elevate the receiving game.





Ahead of his junior season, Daniels and the rest of the ASU roster set their sights on a Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl appearance. What followed was a noticeable regression. Daniels struggled to lock down his accuracy, and chemistry with his receivers suffered. His decisiveness in the pocket lacked, and appeared to fall back on his rushing talents to bail the offense out of challenging situations.





In the wake of Daniels’ decision, a video was posted to social media depicting ASU players cleaning out the quarterback’s locker. One player was overheard in the background criticizing Daniels using multiple expletives. Former players, including defensive end Tyler Johson and running back Rachaad White, reprimanded their former teammates for the behavior. One current player reached out to Devils Digest to advocate for the locker room, saying the majority of the roster wishes Daniels well and team morale is better than the video suggests.





In December, Edwards laughed at the idea that Daniels considered transferring. “He was never leaving,” Edwards said, “so I don’t know why all of this became a story.” Edwards and Daniels built a close relationship over the years. Daniels would routinely spend time in Edwards’ office, and the head coach never wavered in his commitment to his star quarterback.





However, that relationship inevitably was not enough to convince Daniels to stay. With Edwards also expected to be implicated in the investigation’s findings down the road, it begs the question of how many more players will follow suit.





ASU has four options to consider at quarterback. Junior Trenton Bourguet, Daniels’ backup last season, and Alabama transfer Paul Tyson are expected to compete for the starting job. Finn Collins and Daylin McLemore are both former three-star prospects but have yet to see in-game action. Incoming freshman Bennett Meredith is also unproven.





With spring camp right around the corner, the Sun Devils have many questions to answer. The quarterback position was not supposed to be one of them. Finding a successor to Daniels now becomes the top priority.