ASU QB Jayden Daniels announces he will return in 2022

Daniels 645 rushing yards topped all Pac-12 QB's, as well as pass completion percentage of 66 percent (AP Photo)

New subscribers PAY JUST $20.21 the first year of an annual subscription!!! That’s 80% off the regular price! Keep up on all the latest ASU news and get the best deal you will find anywhere!!! Click here Immediately at the end of ASU's regular-season some may have speculated as to whether its starting quarterback for the last three years, Jayden Daniels, would continue with the team next season. Today, those questions were put to rest as the Sun Devil signal-caller made it official that he is returning for the 2022 season.

The 2021 season has been a peculiar one for Daniels. The Arizona State quarterback’s 645 rushing yards topped all Pac-12 signal callers, did his pass completion percentage of 66 percent (186 of 280 completed passes). Conversely, his nine interceptions, second-most in the conference, were a career-high for Daniels after recording just three interceptions in his first two years in Tempe. His ten touchdown passes were the lowest figure he posted during a full season in a Sun Devil uniform (he had five touchdown passes in a four-game 2020 campaign). To date, Daniels has completed 186 of 280 passes for 2,222 yards and ten touchdowns, coupled with 670 net rushing yards and six touchdowns which rank only behind running back Rachaad White (1,006 and 15).

In his freshman year at ASU, Daniels Became the first true freshman quarterback in program history to start the first game of the season. He passes for 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns, completing 61 percent of his passes and tallying two interceptions. He also rushed for three touchdowns that year, including a game-winning score against Washington State.

Among quarterbacks with at least 200 attempts, he was tied for the fewest interceptions nationally in 2019 with just two. Despite missing the USC game that year (his only missed start of his career), he accounted for 784 passing yards in the fourth quarter of games, good for 10th nationally, while his 34 passing first downs are also 10th. He has recorded nine fourth-quarter passing touchdowns (fourth nationally) to one interception. His 183.84 QB efficiency rating in the fourth quarter was good for 12th in the country. While under pressure that season, he has posted the sixth-highest NFL passer rating of any quarterback in the FBS at 97.2. For reference, the national average is 68.6.

In a four-game 2020 season, Daniels completed 49 of 84 passes for 701 yards and five touchdowns along with one interception. He also rushed for four touchdowns last year.

