Arizona State’s level of success transitioning to the Big 12 is still to be determined, but today’s preseason media poll could serve as a rude welcome. In its inaugural season at this conference, the Sun Devils were picked last in the Big 12’s media preseason media poll, which was announced today.

For the first time in modern program history, ASU is coming off back-to-back three-win seasons, and their league slate is undoubtedly one of the most taxing in the Big 12. Arizona State will face all the teams ranked 1 through 5 in this poll, and travel to three of those foes, Kansas State (no. 20, Oklahoma State (No. 3) and Arizona (No. 5).





In concert with its last-place poll prediction, ASU didn’t place any players among the preseason All-Big 12 Team and was only one of five teams in the conference not to be represented. Ironically, defensive end BJ Green, who was ASU's only All-Pac 12 player last season and placed on the second team, is now on the Big 12's second team as a member of Colorado, the school he transferred to following the 2023 season.





The Sun Devils are projected to return approximately nine starters on both sides of the ball this season.





The Big 12 Media Days will take place on July 9-10 in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.



