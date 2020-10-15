ASUDevils - ASU pass rush benefitting from 'new technique' under Robert Rodriguez

By most statistical measures, the Arizona State defense was above average over the course of 13 games in 2019. The unit forced turnovers at a higher rate than most – ranking fourth in the country in turnovers forced per game with 2.2 – and was the 35th ranked defense in points allowed per game.





There were signs of improvement as the season went on. After a tumultuous stretch during the middle of the season, which saw ASU drop four consecutive games, the Sun Devils rallied to put together three-straight impressive performances to close out the year, largely having their way with Oregon, Arizona, and Florida State en route to an 8-5 record.





A week into preseason practices, the Sun Devils – picked to finish second in the Pac-12 South in the conference’s preseason media poll – know they will need an improved pass rush in order to best succeed under co-defensive coordinators Marvin Lewis and Antonio Pierce’s scheme. In order for the Sun Devils to have that level of success, redshirt junior nose tackle D.J. Davidson will play a big role.





“I have power behind me,” explained Davidson as one thing defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez has taught him during the offseason. “I can use my legs and just keep my feet moving. He’s really honed in and tuned in on me using my power, using my hands and controlling the person in front of me and using my athleticism.”





Davidson was able to make an impact last season on a defensive line which struggled at times to create pressure, playing in 12 of the Sun Devils’ 13 games while accumulating 48 tackles. When speaking to reporters Tuesday, Rodriguez made clear it was too early to make set the defensive line depth chart but believed there was potential there for success.





“I’ve got a lot of candidates and I’ve got a lot of guys that have certain skills that I really like,” said Rodriguez, who previously worked as the assistant defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings before joining Arizona State in February. “I want to see them continue to develop from here until the time that we walk out to the coliseum. I know people are getting anxious – because we have the schedule, and we know who we’re playing – to say ‘this is the guy. This is the guy.’ It’s too early for us to know who’s going to get the percentage of the snaps… but I feel good about the possibilities across the board.





“I don’t have any slugs in my room. Everybody brings something to the table.”

***

One of the names Rodriguez mentioned Tuesday in terms of development was junior T.J. Pesefea, who could be in line for a greater role in 2020.





“When I got my hands on T.J., I saw a guy who the way he moved I said, ‘this guy has some skills, and I like his skill set,’” Rodriguez noted. “I certainly liked his work ethic from the jump. Seeing him in the film from last year, I think Marvin is always commenting it’s like a different guy. It’s like looking at a different guy altogether.”





After the Sacramento, Calif., native emerged as a contributor down the stretch in 2019, Pesefea was quick to cite the new scheme and the freedom it provided as a means for a quick acclimation, something he believes could provide success for him and the defensive line this fall.





“I feel like this year we’re able to play more open-minded and play more free,” said Pesefea, who racked up nine tackles in 10 games played last season. “We just have a little bit more freedom, but it’s still tied to our technique and our assignments.”





With Davidson and junior Jermayne Lole returning as two of the leaders in production level on the defensive line last season, the Devils will be in need of others to step up to fit the 4-3 scheme, with an added down lineman. Both redshirt junior Tyler Johnson and redshirt sophomore Stanley Lambert will make the move to defensive end this fall, as the Sun Devils hope to find an elite pass rusher.





Both Johnson and Lambert have battled injuries throughout their time at Arizona State. Johnson announced his intentions to medically retire following the Sun Devils’ 20-14 Sun Bowl win and spent the spring away from the program. Lambert made an appearance in ASU’s season-opening win over Kent State but said an inability to feel completely comfortable with the development of his knee forced him to sit out the remainder of the 2019 season.





“Each player has a certain skill that fits our scheme,” Lambert said, echoing a common theme amongst the group during interviews throughout the preseason. “Everyone fits in the scheme with what we’re doing right now.”





In interviews this week, both Johnson and Lambert said they feel “100 percent” and are gaining comfort at the defensive end position.





“I had to be really patient,” Lambert said Thursday. “I was healed last year, but I wasn’t fully fully healed. Going into this year… I’m trusting my knee, and I’m doing a lot of the things I did when I came out here my first year at ASU.”









Both Rodriguez and Lambert understand the ability of his quickness and how it compliments what Johnson and other defensive linemen can do from a power standpoint.





“I’m more of a speed edge rusher, and my main thing is speed,” Lambert explained. “That’s why they put me at edge rusher. My development from that from when I first transitioned to defensive end was that I’ve gained a lot of knowledge. My hands are getting right, and I’m learning things more smoothly. Now I’m able to make plays and get sacks.”





Davidson, Lambert and Pesefea made note of the improvements they believed would come in the pass rush as they implement NFL techniques from a coaching staff which has prided itself in the “Pro Model” since head coach Herm Edwards arrival in Tempe.





“[Rodriguez] brings a lot of new technique toward the pass rush,” Pesefea claimed. “Being able to teach us a lot, bringing a lot of information and knowledge down from the NFL level, it’s been really helpful to learn that and apply it to our game on the field.”





Additions on the offensive line from graduate transfers Kellen Dietsch and Henry Hattis, along with improvements in health and development from others have allowed for better competition in practice between both position groups.





“I think they are better,” Davidson, who tallied 4.5 tackles for loss during the 2019 season, told reporters Thursday. “Everyone along the o-line makes me work and makes me get better, and I think they are a great offensive line, and I love them to death. It’s getting me better, and it’s getting the d-line better, everybody.





“Our 3-techniques, our ends, everyone is improving all around.”









