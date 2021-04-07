ASUDevils - ASU outmatched by No. 22 Arizona

TUCSON - Tuesday’s trek to Tucson did not bode well for the Arizona State baseball team as the Sun Devils (16-8, 5-4 Pac-12) had zero answers for No. 22 Arizona’s lineup and bullpen and were crushed 14-2 in a non-conference matchup at Hi Corbett Field.





The night started out solid for the Sun Devils. A first inning misfire on a pickoff attempt by Arizona starting pitcher Dawson Netz allowed ASU’s speedy leadoff hitter Joe Lampe to go first to third, later being driven in on a sacrifice fly to centerfield by Hunter Jump.





In the second inning, ASU first baseman Jack Moss hit his first career home run. After two innings, the Sun Devils led 2-0.





From the third inning on, however, it was all Arizona. ASU’s pitching staff was wild, and Arizona (19-8, 5-4) was able to put the bat on the ball and drive in runs. Coupled with a dominant performance from their bullpen, the Wildcats were basically unstoppable after the second inning.





After ASU starting pitcher Joe Hauser hit Arizona leadoff hitter Donta Williams to begin the third inning, Hauser was removed from the game. Christian Bodlovich was put into the game and things immediately unraveled for the Sun Devils. Bodlovich walked three batters, allowed two earned runs and an unearned run over an inning-plus of work. He allowed what ended up being the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Boissiere to make the score 3-2 in the top of the fourth inning.





Bodlovich was replaced In the fourth by Jared Glenn. Glenn’s outing was uninspiring as well, as he gave up five hits and three earned runs over 1 2/3 innings. With two outs and two runners on base in the bottom of the fifth, Glenn was replaced by Graham Osman. Osman allowed a Boissiere single and Williams, the runner at third, scored.





With ASU still in the game, trailing 7-2, Brady Corrigan was inserted to start the sixth inning. He did not record one out and allowed four earned runs on two hits and two walks. He was pulled for Brock Peery with no outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Arizona was in complete control of the ballgame, leading 10-2.





Peery allowed a run to score on a sacrifice fly, but it was charged to Corrigan. Peery returned for the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing three more runs, two of which were earned, and Arizona completed its scoring.





The Wildcats’ 14 runs came on 13 hits and 10 walks. Nine of Arizona’s players had at least one hit, and four had two.





“I don’t have an issue with our effort,” said ASU head coach Tracy Smith. “We’re right there, and I’ve said this; we’re going to battle our rear ends off to do what we can to be competitive. … Everybody acts like you lose three starting pitchers in your weekend rotation, and everything’s fine.”





The Arizona bullpen baffled ASU hitters from the third inning on. After Netz was removed at the start of the third inning, the Wildcats’ relievers allowed just three more ASU hits over the last seven innings.





“We’re still young on the offensive side, and guys (are) just trying to learn how people are trying to get them out,” Smith explained. So that maturation process as young hitters. So we got a lot of guys that are still playing college baseball for the first time.”





ASU was without starting catcher Sam Ferri and starting shortstop Drew Swift. Smith said both players were out with non-COVID-19 illnesses. Swift did not travel to Tucson.





ASU will try to regroup this weekend with a three-game road series against Washington starting Friday at 7 p.m. MST.