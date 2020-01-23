This college basketball season has not really compared to any of years past, not just for Arizona State or the Pac-12, but the sport as a whole.

Baylor just became the seventh different team to claim the number one ranking, which ties a record from 1982-83 for most different top-ranked teams in one season. There are still six weeks left of regular season basketball. Teams like Rutgers are reaching new highs, breaking into the AP poll rankings for the first time in four decades. In short, this means that not only is ASU’s season far from a lost cause despite the inconsistency, but the Sun Devils still have as good of a shot at a memorable and special season as any team in the conference at this point in time.

“I wish that we had two more wins on our record right now,” coach Bobby Hurley said. “I think there would be a different vibe or a different feeling, but that’s not the case, our record is what it is now. But there is potential there, and I’ve been reminding our team that there hasn’t been a team that you absolutely fear out there, and that’s been this season, really, across the board.”

Based on the early results of Pac-12 play, the one team for ASU to fear would be the No. 22 Arizona Wildcats, who smacked the Sun Devils in Tucson for a 28-point victory in the conference opener on January 4. As one would expect, fear is the least accurate way to describe how the team is feeling about this Saturday’s rivalry rematch at home, set to be played exactly three weeks after that first contest. For junior point guard Remy Martin, the wait has been long enough. “I want to play them as soon as possible,” Martin said. “As soon as that game ended, I was ready to check back up…if I had a choice, me personally, I would play them tomorrow- today, right now.” Part of this feeling likely also has to do with ASU only playing one game this week instead of the regular two. Hurley even admitted the feeling is odd, although he knows guys will benefit from a few extra off days. “Yesterday I felt like we should’ve played,” Hurley said. “My body clock was telling me we should be playing today or tomorrow, so we got after it pretty aggressively the last two days. “This is a week really to strike a balance between staying sharp and building off what we did on Saturday, and also being able to physically and mentally recover a little bit and take a deep breath.” Sun Devils feel ready to put up a formidable fight against its rival If you’ve gotten the sense that anticipation for Saturday night’s Territorial Cup matchup is high, you would be dead accurate, at least based on how Hurley and Martin have presented themselves when talking about the matchup. In addition to playing at home this time around, a big reason for the optimistic attitude despite the previous scoreline is having a healthy Romello White (10.7 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game- tied for Pac-12 best, 1.2 blocks per game, T-6th Pac-12). The junior forward, who has been the most consistent scorer behind Martin was hampered in that first matchup, which will not be the case on Saturday. “I’m excited that Romello is at full strength,” Hurley commented. “He’s one of our key players, so any time he’s going well and feeling great, then you feel good about that…hopefully he’ll be who he normally is.” As a team, the Sun Devils have put together much better showings in the four games since that first matchup, winning two games by a combined 25-point margin and losing two games to ranked teams by single digits. At the time of that Arizona loss, it was ASU’s second loss in four games by at least 28 points.