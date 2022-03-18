ASU offensive keystones embrace new quarterbacks, scheme, leadership

The spring season is a favorite of many for the way it shepherds in an aura of new beginnings and fresh starts.





For the ASU offense, there is certainly a good dose of evident novelty.





Fresh faces at quarterback began the battle for the starting job on Tuesday. A newcomer at offensive coordinator watches and evaluates that battle all while conducting an install of a different scheme, which will be ASU’s third in four years. Three spots in the trenches, which were formerly held by offensive linemen that had started almost every rep for the past two seasons, opened up over the offseason. Two team captains also departed, leaving behind a void in leadership.





With so much scrutiny and moving parts happening over this spring, one would think the players would feel at least a little extra pressure in the first week of practice. The quarterback competition, especially, is hard to ignore. Jayden Daniels, who announced his transfer to LSU earlier this month, started 29 of the last 30 games for ASU. The preparation of last season’s backup, Trenton Bourguet, and Alabama transfer Paul Tyson is crucial. Sophomore Finn Collins and freshman Bennett Meredith are also expected to challenge to be the team’s signal-caller.





For junior left guard LaDarius Henderson, it has actually been relatively easy. Blocking with his back to the quarterback for most of the play, Henderson is not too concerned with who is taking snaps under center. His assignment remains the same.





“I don’t really see what’s going on,” Henderson smiled while pointing behind him. “It doesn’t change my job, per se, but you can tell the difference in certain plays and things that we do. But it’s been great, and I think the guys are doing a really good job.”





The pass catchers offer a bit more insight into how the quarterbacks have fared through the first two days of spring camp. Redshirt sophomore tight end Jalin Conyers admits he is more comfortable with Bourguet at this point in time, who he spent a lot of time on the second-team offense catching passes from. However, Tyson has been available since he arrived on campus and worked to close that gap. He set up throwing sessions with Conyers and the team’s other receivers to get a head start on chemistry.





“He told me once we get used to each other, it’s going to be like bread and butter,” Conyers said of his first impressions of playing with Tyson. “It’s starting to get to that point.”





Tyson also, understandably, brings the prestige and understanding of what powers a college football giant like Alabama. Senior wideout Ricky Pearsall said players flocked to Tyson to hear what he learned during his time with the Crimson Tide. The topics ranged from the team’s philosophy to the food served in the cafeteria.





Bourguet is mobile, intelligent, and has a strong arm. He has the most familiarity with the receiver group at this point, and overcoming the odds is something he’s done before. In 2020, Bourguet was a preferred walk-on. He gained the respect of the program with his attention to detail and work ethic and earned the second-string gig behind Daniels that fall.





The most obvious contrast between the two quarterbacks is in their height. Tyson stands at 6-5, while Bourguet is listed at 5-11. Offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas said that a quarterback’s stature is not a factor in the eventual determination of the team’s starter, but it does impact how each gunslinger plays. Bourguet can flow on bootlegs and escape messier situations in the pocket with his legs. Tyson’s game is built off quick decisions and taking care of the football before the pressure hits home.





Pearsall has already noticed the difference but believes making those adjustments lies on the plate of the receiver room.





“Looking at Paul, he has more of a pocket presence, so he’s just going to let that thing fly,” Pearsall said. “That’s our job to go up and go get it.”





The players understand the most crucial task on the agenda this spring is that everyone on offense, not just the quarterbacks, gets a firm grasp on the ins and outs of Thomas’ offensive attack. That means adopting a new playbook, verbiage, and huddling before every chance to line up. It will take time, but Conyers has already begun to complete the puzzle.





“One word means something else this year, but it makes sense and connects in different ways,” Conyers explained. “Whether it’s the word, the letter, the way it’s said, it all connects. So far, it’s been a pretty good transition.





“Of course, we’re only on our second install, but this is what spring ball is for. Learn the new offense and get used to everything so when fall camp comes around, we’re solid.”





Mistakes are inevitable, and ASU previously had established leaders in the past that would not hesitate to hold players accountable. Former cornerback Chase Lucas, whose voice carried to all areas of the practice field, is now chasing NFL aspirations. Linebacker Darien Butler, who brought an underdog mentality and provided an example for younger players on the team to follow, left with Lucas.





Luckily, leadership comes naturally to Henderson. A starter on the offensive line since his freshman season, Henderson’s commitment to doing extra technique drills and exercises outside of practice has caused teammates to gravitate toward him. He’s kind and humble but attentive and unafraid to speak up in disagreement.





“If I see something that’s not helping us, then obviously I’m going to say something,” Henderson said. “I’ve always been that way, but now there’s a title attached to it, so I get more recognition for it. Honestly, now I’m just learning how to lead a team rather than just an offensive line.”





“He came in on the first day and let us know where he was at,” Conyers said on Henderson’s ascension.





Conyers has also worked to become more vocal and develop closer bonds with his teammates. Goofy and enthusiastic, Conyers is an easy player to confide in and was honest about his growth. Last spring, Conyers said he felt “like a deer in the highlights trying to figure out everything.” Drawing upon that experience, a more mature and experienced Conyers is aiming to be a resource for the newcomers and help them learn the offense. He mentioned that Pearsall and redshirt sophomore nickelback/safety Jordan Clark have also stepped into more prominent roles.





Pearsall is focused on rising to the occasion. Last year’s offense sputtered, sometimes from the very first drive. The speedy receiver wants to confront that roadblock head-on and expects himself to step up “when the adversity hits.”





However, fixing the team’s penalty issues last season is another priority. ASU was the third-most penalized team in the country last season. On Monday, Herm Edwards preached the importance of playing ahead of the chains. Pearsall echoed his desire to play clean football in his press conference as well.





“We have to be a more disciplined team,” Pearsall said. “Like Coach Herm always says, ‘don’t play with emotion, play with passion.’ That’s something we have to improve on for sure moving forward.”





One player that was disciplined early on in his collegiate career was redshirt sophomore, Elijhah Badger. Badger was ruled academically ineligible for his freshman season, but better focus in the classroom and comprehension of the offense allowed him to see the field more in 2021. He served as a valuable gadget piece, scoring two rushing touchdowns off end-around tosses.





This spring, Badger’s workload has noticeably increased. He is serving as the team’s secondary returner behind D.J. Taylor and running with the first team in 11-on-11 work. On Thursday, Badger stacked Keon Markham quickly after beating the redshirt junior cornerback off the line and was wide open for a deep post. The ball was thrown to another receiver, but the results are showing for Badger.





“He made big strides in improvements over the last few years in the weight room and in the classroom,” Pearsall said. “You’re going to see a lot more of him.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!