ASU OC Zak Hill resigns due to NCAA's review findings

After talking to multiple school sources Devils Digest has learned that just minutes ago head coach Herm Edwards has informed the team that offensive coordinator Zak Hill has resigned his post due to findings related to the NCAA review of the school's alleged recruiting violations did implicate wrongdoing by Hill.





After the school was notified by the NCAA concerning Hill's involvement, it met Thursday with him and his attorney and those findings that were shared by the school did lead to Hill's resignation. Previous NCAA findings last summer led to three assistant coaches being placed on admin leave, Chris Hawkins, Prentice Gill, and Adam Breneman and those three individuals' employment with the school has ended.





Hill was a prime candidate to become Auburn's new offensive coordinator. That school who was awaiting the NCAA Notice of Allegations concerning its basketball program, was reportedly stalling on hiring Hill until they could ensure that the NCAA wasn't going to find him involved in the alleged recruiting violations associated with ASU football. Auburn ultimately decided to drop Hill from consideration for that vacant position.





Even though Super Bowl winning coach Brian Billick was hired this week as an offensive analyst Devils Digest did we confirm that Billick is not going to serve as the Sun Devils' next offensive coordinator in light of Hill's resignation. The school is in the process to find a new offensive coordinator and could be making an announcement on that front in the next 7 to 10 days.





ASU enters the 2022 season with a fourth-year starter at quarterback in Jayden Daniels but will have to replace its top two running backs in Rachaad White who left for the NFL draft and Chip Trayanum who transferred to Ohio State to play linebacker.





In other news, later today ASU is expected to announce that Juston Wood and Bobby Wade will be announced as the permanent tight ends and wide receivers coaches respectively. They did replace two of the assistants who were put on leave Adam Breneman (tight ends) and Prentice Gill (wide receivers).