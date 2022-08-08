ASU nose tackles Silvera, Harrison building confidence early in preseason

Nesta Jade Silvera stepped back triumphantly from the gaggle of large bodies, his shoulder swaying with swagger, his mouth already prompted with a challenge.





“Stop playing with me, boy!”





Inside zone run practice is a task the interior defensive line relish. It’s a chance to dig into the trenches, thump the guy in front, and quash the ball carrier before he gets too far downhill. Competition is cranked, and egos are amplified.





For Silvera, an offseason transfer from Miami who sat out the spring due to injury, it is the perfect time to cement himself vocally in the lineup.





In position drills, Silvera has done his part as a newcomer learning among a group of players already well-accustomed to the system. He had a timely recall on position coach Robert Rodriguez’s fronts and fluidly communicated adjustments to his teammates when applicable. His adaptation to Rodriguez’s unconventional technique is improving. When Rodriguez gathers his wolfpack around for individual tips, Silvera is one of the players who pick his brain the most.





But on the field, pitted against the offensive line, Silvera blazes with a type of confidence that outshines everyone on the field. His SEC grit comes to the surface. The role he will play for ASU this fall becomes that much clearer to see.





So when Silvera is piledriving Arizona State’s players into the turf, he wants you to know his intentions are good-natured.





“If I don’t tell them like what I’m doing against them to help them, it’s like, what’s the point?” Silvera said. “I gotta tell them how they can defeat me because I know how you can defeat what I do. So if I tell them, and then they stop it, that’s only gonna help us in the long run. And same with them; they’re going to tell me what I’m doing wrong.”





While the coaches had to remind players to keep the aggression down and prevent tempers from flaring, for most of the session, they largely gave pointers and watched with enthusiasm. Silvera enjoys the player-led environment, which he believes has facilitated a comfortable integration.





“That’s a testament to the coaches in the sense of just trusting us to do that,” Silvera said. “So I feel like it’s a really tight team unit. A lot of guys are on the same page, and if you weren’t, you obviously saw a lot of guys leave. You saw guys not be on the team anymore. We’re a month away, and we’re as tight as we can be.”





Silvera was brought in to play nose tackle, but he established his belief that he’s much more than that. In that case, it’s better to describe how Silvera plays than box him into a singular position. The 6-2, 306-pound lineman is quick on his first step and brings a healthy amount of power into his initial strike. He has good lower body agility and a motor that doesn’t cut off until the whistle sounds. Most importantly, he creates opportunities for his teammates with his willingness to plug gaps and divert the direction of the run.





Silvera had a much simpler description of his playstyle.





“This is an aggressive defense, and I feel like I’m an aggressive player,” Silvera said. So just sticking me in a defense like this where you’re going forward, you’re attacking guys, you’re not just sitting there holding blocks up. You know, the D-line here makes plays. That’s where I see myself fitting in. I feel like I’m a playmaker. I’m gonna go out there and make plays. You label me as a nose tackle, but I’m a football player.”





Outside of creating a presence in the team, period, Silvera is also making strides in unlocking elements of his game that failed to be unearthed while at his old program. His leverage on the blocking sleds, an integral part of the defensive line’s daily regimen, is much more efficient after just a week. Old habits, too, are slowly breaking down.





“A lot of the times, I may catch my eyes in the backfield,” Silvera said, “whereas now, I might lock in on that shoulder tip, boom, and then that’s gonna take me to the play. Certain things like that definitely I feel like Coach Rod has helped me with. Arm, hand placement, of course. Just the little things. It’s the little things that he’s definitely been honing in on with me.”