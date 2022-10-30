The standout newcomer for the ASU offense was running back Xazavian Valladay. The graduate transfer from Wyoming had 118 yards on 23 carries with a whopping three touchdowns in addition to an 18-yard reception. He hit the 4,000-yard mark in his college career in the game. His highlight was his 42-yard touchdown run with 7:59 left in the second quarter.

Bourguet threw for 435 yards, the most in a first start in school history, to go along with three touchdowns. Barring injury, the job is his moving forward. He has proven to be the far more accurate quarterback than Jones, and the offense with Bourguet driving the ship looks like a different animal.

After Jones struggled yet again in ASU’s loss to Stanford, the Sun Devils opened up a quarterback competition in practice leading up to the matchup with the Buffaloes. Trenton Bourguet won the battle over the redshirt junior Florida transfer, proving why on Saturday.

The ASU tight ends were much more involved in the offense than they had been in prior games, and this included junior transfer, Messiah Swinson. The former Missouri tight end had three catches for 55 yards and had a 35-yard reception on ASU’s second scoring drive.





The first-year offensive lineman did struggle at times in the game. Redshirt senior Northern State transfer Emmit Bohle had two holding penalties, and graduate Penn State transfer Des Holmes had a false start penalty. The Holmes penalty backed ASU up to third down and six instead of third down and one.





Defense





The standout newcomer on defense was junior defensive back, Chris Edmonds. Late in the third quarter, Colorado attempted a flea flicker, but the Samford transfer jumped up and intercepted the pass. Edmonds also had three solo tackles Saturday.





Another fresh face who had a good performance was Hawaii transfer Khoury Bethley. The graduate defensive back had nine tackles, all of which were solo. He did have a personal foul late in the first quarter. It was his second personal foul in two weeks.





Special Teams





On special teams, the best play from a first-year player came from Bethley. Early in the second quarter, he saved a potential punt return for a touchdown. True freshman kicker Carter Brown did not attempt a field goal, but he did convert all seven of his extra-point attempts.





Other new players seeing time Saturday

.

Redshirt sophomore Auburn transfer defensive back Ro Torrence (two solo tackles, one pass breakup)





Redshirt junior Vanderbilt transfer wide receiver Cam Johnson (one catch, nine yards





Graduate San Diego State transfer offensive lineman Chris Martinez





Freshman returner Javen Jacobs (five punt returns, 19 yards)





Junior junior college transfer defensive back Tarik Luckett (one solo tackle)





True freshman running back Tevin White





Junior University of Mary transfer defensive back Damon Williamson





Redshirt junior Hawaii transfer linebacker Zach Bowers





Graduate Miami transfer defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (two total tackles, half a tackle for loss)





Sophomore junior college transfer James Djonkam





Sophomore junior college transfer defensive lineman Jalil Rivera-Harvey





True freshmen who have not yet appeared in four games, therefore currently preserving their redshirt year





Quarterback Bennett Meredith (no appearances)





Running back Tevin White (two games played)





Tight end Jacob Newell (out for the year due to a preseason injury)





Defensive lineman Robby Harrison (two games played)





Defensive lineman Blazen Lono-Wong (no appearances)





Tight end Jack Cole (one appearance)





Running back Bryce Douglass (one appearance)





True freshmen who have burned their redshirt





WR Javen Jacobs (six games played)





K Carter Brown (eight games played)