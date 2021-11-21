ASU newcomers provide some bright spots in difficult loss to Oregon State

Arizona State football’s hopes of a 10-win season were dashed on Saturday as the Sun Devils (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) performed below their talent level once again, falling 24-10 to Oregon State (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) in Corvallis.

While the Sun Devils as a whole failed to perform at the level they were expected to when the season began; the first-year players played a solid game.

Here is the full newcomer report:

Defense

The standout newcomer was linebacker Eric Gentry. The true freshman started in place of the injured Darien Butler and played at least close to the level of Butler.

Gentry had a career-high nine total tackles in the game, four of which were solo. His moment of the night was when he read a Tre’Shaun Harrison reverse well, stopping the Oregon State receiver for a one-yard gain with about five minutes left in the second quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Gentry had another big moment when he laid the hammer again on Harrison, stopping him for just a two-yard gain.

Special Teams

On special teams, the freshman with the most intriguing performance was Eddie Czaplicki. The punter started off continuing the success he has had in recent weeks, with his first punt going 46 yards and his second punt sailing 44 yards to the OSU 12-yard line. He added a decent 40-yard punt in the third quarter before a mediocre 35-yard punt in the fourth quarter.

Another newcomer playing well on special teams was redshirt freshman defensive back Jean Boyd III. He downed Czaplicki’s 44-yard punt at the OSU 12, and he combined on the jarring hit that caused OSU punter Luke Loecher to fumble, giving ASU the ball at the OSU 4-yard line early in the final period.

Offense

ASU’s offensive newcomers were quiet on Saturday, but true freshman wideout Elijhah Badger had two catches for 22 yards. His highlight was a 15-yard first-down reception late in the game.

Other newcomers seeing playing time were true freshman defensive back RJ Regan, true freshman defensive back Tommi Hill. transfer wide receiver Bryan Thompson and true freshman offensive lineman Isaia Glass.

True freshmen who have played more than four games and can no longer redshirt this season





Running back George Hart III





Linebacker Eric Gentry





Defensive back Tommi Hill





Defensive lineman B.J. Green II





Defensive back RJ Regan





Punter Eddie Czaplicki





Defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury





Offensive lineman Isaia Glass





True freshmen who can play in more contests and still redshirt





Defensive back Isaiah Johnson (two games played)





Wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander (one game played)





Offensive lineman Armon Bethea (one game played)





Offensive lineman Austin Barry (one game played)





Offensive lineman Sione Veikoso (one game played)





Punter Adam Babb (zero games played)





Long snapper John Ferlmann (zero games played)





Kicker Jace Feely (zero games played)





Offensive lineman Ezra Dotson-Oyetade (zero games played)





Linebacker Jaydon Williams (zero games played)





Quarterback Finn Collins (zero games played)





Freshmen (under the eligibility freeze rule) that can still redshirt





OL Ben Bray (three games played)





TE Ryan Morgan (one game played)





DL Jordan Banks (three games played)





QB Daylin McLemore (zero games played)





TE Jake Ray (zero games played)





***





Graduate transfer defensive lineman Travez Moore played in three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury and could be eligible for a medical redshirt.