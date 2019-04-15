With 18 offers to his name, and undoubtedly more to follow, Jalin Conyers is a highly coveted prospect which his throng of suitors are battling to attract his attention. Arizona State has been pursuing the Gruver (Tex.) star for nearly a month now and the tight end prospect has been very receptive ever since to the Sun Devil staff’s efforts.

“I have been to Arizona before, just not to the school. I know it’s a great place to be with lots to do. I’m sure once I get to campus there will be a lot of things I would enjoy and want to do. The good weather obviously attracts me, it’s not always as cold as it is here in West Texas.”

“Recruiting is going well with Arizona State and I’ve been talking to a lot of the coaches about getting down there for a visit,” Conyers said. “Herm Edwards is a really nice guy and said that he really wants to meet me. It was great talking to him. So, I want to visit down there, meet the coaching staff and see what’s it’s like there and see the campus. They offered me about three weeks ago (March 27th to be exact) and we’ve been talking ever since. Coach Donnie Yantis is recruiting me and we have a good relationship. They always ask me how my family is doing, get to really know me…it’s not just about football. I like how they are getting in touch with me as a person, not just a recruit.

“I like how their (ASU) offense knows how to get the ball in the right person’s hands,” Conyers described. “They throw to the tight end a lot which is appealing to me. They have a certain type of athlete that fits that offense and I know if I went there, I could fit in and it looks good. I watched a lot of their games the last couple of years, especially with Herm Edwards being the new head coach. I also watched that Texas Tech game a few years ago with that amazing game Kalen Ballage had scoring eight touchdowns.

“The coaches said they like how I’m a big athlete that can make plays when they need it. I’d like to think so too because I want to be known as a playmaker that they can make a play on every down. Being 6-5 some people don’t think you’re that agile, but I’m light on my feet and I can make a lot of plays that other players my size can’t make.”

LSU, USC, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State are some of the tight end’s more notable offers. Conyers said that it was hard to distinguish as to which programs were recruiting him harder than the others, but it would like to start formulating a short list over the next few months.

“I’m just enjoying the process,” Conyers remarked, “and just making sure that I make the right decision on where to go. I’m planning to take ten visits, either official or unofficial before the season and I’m working on a date to take a visit to Arizona State with my mom and one of my high school coaches. I want to have a Top-8 list of schools by the end of the summer.

“I’m planning on committing between the end of football season and the beginning of basketball season. I’m trying to take the process slowly because it’s all new to me. I’m planning to take all five of my official visits and sign with a school in December. I’m going to pick the school that my family thinks I’ll fit well in, go to a program where I can win a conference championship and playoff games. I want to go to a school where I know I can get a good degree because that’s the ultimate goal to get that degree to prepare for life after football. Of course, I want to go to a school where I know I would enjoy spending my four years of college at.”

Join us on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and join your fellow Sun Devil fans!