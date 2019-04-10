With more than half of the Pac-12 extending scholarship offers, Jackson LaDuke has been visiting the various conference programs in recent weeks and future trips planned for the rest of the spring and summer as well. The latest stop for the Sparks, Nev. linebacker’s junket was a visit to Arizona State which impressed LaDuke for many reasons.

As a junior for the 9-4 Cougars LaDuke posted 101 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and seven sacks and showed a good deal of versatility in his game.

The linebacker added that he was impressed with ASU’s academic support and their Engineering school, as well as Mill Avenue and the overall atmosphere of Tempe as a college town.

“I have family there so we didn’t have to stay at a hotel and if I played there it’s good to know that you have that in case you have some homesickness. If you need to get away for a weekend you know you can go and be with family.”

“I was able to talk to Brandon Aiyuk who’s from Reno and some of the linebackers and got a feel what a day in the life of a Sun Devil is. They told me that the school has a great college campus feel to it and the team has a really good family atmosphere.

“The facilities were top notch,” LaDuke said of his visit. “With coach Edwards there the program is bringing in an NFL environment that will boost the players there and further their game as much as possible. You walk in there and it really feels like an NFL program. They really have some good things going on there and it really was a fun experience.

“The coaches mostly like my physicality,” LaDuke remarked, “and that’s what I base my game off. I’m a good open field tackler and I can go sideline to sideline if need be. I play defensive line now so I know how it works and that helps my pass rushing abilities. But they also like how I’m quick to rush the passer, and that I can go cover a receiver out of the slot or drop back and defend the pass. They see me playing the same outside linebacker spot like Merlin Robertson does. The coaches told me that they play the best guys and there is no favoritism. If you come in (as a freshman) and you’re ready to play – you’ll play early like Merlin Robertson and Darien Butler did.

“This defense does everything I really I want to do to excel in. Their linebackers get to showcase all of their skill sets, rushing the passer, blitz…they are a go get ‘em type of defense. Hit, cover…everything a linebacker wants to do you can do it there at ASU.

ASU offered LaDuke on Feb. 4th and defensive line coach Jamar Cain, who also pursued him while he was at Fresno State last year, has continued to recruit him as a member of the Sun Devils’ staff. The linebacker appreciates the “down to earth” and honesty Cain has exhibited during the recruiting process.

“He tells me if they are recruiting other players,” LaDuke noted, “and you can tell that he wants what’s best for me. Obviously, he wants me at ASU but I know he will be supportive no matter what decision I make.”

The linebacker said that both Cain and ASU linebackers’ coach Antonio Pierce will visit him during his high school’s upcoming spring practices.

LaDuke listed UCLA, Colorado, Washington State, and Boise State as the other programs aside from ASU who are recruiting him the hardest these days, and he’s scheduled to visit both Oregon schools, two other programs pursuing him in earnest, this weekend. UCLA and hometown school Nevada did receive visits from him earlier in the spring.

“I don’t have any other visits planned because of spring ball,” LaDuke explained, “One of my biggest things is not missing any time with my team and being there for all of the practices and show my dedication to the rest of my teammates. That is definitely the most important part of my life right now because I want to be there for my guys.

“I’m going to try and get a couple of official visits in before the season and then one during my bye week. ASU is up there and I think it’s a viable option for an official visit. I’m just processing everything with the schools recruiting me and figure out where my head is at and where my best chance to thrive is.”

