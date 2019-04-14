One of the biggest knocks on Arizona State recruiting in the past couple of years has been their inability to sign the top high school football players in the state. They have recruited heavily and early throughout the states of California and Texas but have taken a later and sometimes non-existent approach to the athletes right in their backyard. That all changed last Thursday when ASU held 45 in-state players from the Class of 2022 for a visit and 13 of those prospects walked away an offer from the Sun Devils.



Arizona State’s aggressive approach sent shock waves throughout the state and it left many local high school football coaches and players highly impressed.

Desert Vista Head football coach Dan Hinds said that’s he’s never seen this done before.

“Very Fresh and innovative by the Sun Devil staff,” said Hinds. “They appear to be committed to keeping the best Arizona players home.”

Desert Vista’s Class of 2022 running back Devon Grubbs was one of the Freshman players who received an offer. Grubbs had a tremendous freshman season rushing for 768 yards and 13 touchdowns including a 237 rushing yard and five touchdown performance against a playoff Boulder Creek team.

Grubbs said the visit and the Sun Devil coaching staff not only made an ever-lasting impression on him but also on every freshman player in attendance that day.

“This is the first time they’ve shown real interest in a lot of the in-state players and it made a great first impression on all of us freshmen,” said Grubbs. “I felt what they have and do for their football players is beyond great and beneficial. The coaching staff is very energetic, and I admire how they like to build a bond with their players and only want what’s best for them.”

Local powerhouse Chandler High School had a total of four players receive offers following their visit. Wolves’ freshman running back Quaron Adams, who ran a 10.6 100-meter dash at the Nike Chandler Rotary ranking him second the state in the 100 meters, was one of the four players offered.

Adams admitted that he was shocked when learning that he had been offered by the Sun Devils.

“Heading into the visit I had no idea that I was going to walk out with an offer,” said Adams. “I knew that the coaches were watching us freshmen, but I was not expecting the offer when they told us I was completely shocked. I think this will leave a long-lasting impression on me and the rest of the players because we are all freshmen and not too many freshmen are offered.”

Adams’ teammate at Chandler, defensive lineman Micah Lutu, felt similar after receiving an offer as well.

“I feel that this recruiting approach will be very memorable to me because this is my very first scholarship and it’s coming from a D-I college,” said Lutu. “It was very unexpected because I just thought that I was going to ASU for a tour. But then they hit me with a big offer that I’ll never forget.”

For most of these Freshmen football players, like Arcadia’s defensive lineman Tucker Wilburn, receiving an offer from their hometown’s college was a dream come true.

“It felt amazing,” said Wilburn. “That’s something I’ve dreamed about my whole life.”

One of the smartest things ASU could have done to tighten up in-state recruiting was to go out and add a high-profile, well-respected Arizona coach to their staff. They did just that when they hired former Chandler Wolves head coach Shaun Aguano after the season ended.

Aguano joins Donnie Yantis as former Phoenix-area head high school football coaches who are now members of the Sun Devils’ staff.





“I have had nothing but great interaction with both of those guys,” said Dan Hinds. “They are committed to getting the best Arizona kids. Also, they’ve been up front and honest with me which I appreciate and respect.”

Current Chandler Wolves’ Head Coach Rick Garretson noted that the impact that was made from this event wasn’t just felt in Arizona, but potentially nationwide.

“This had an impact trust me,” said Garretson. “That impact was probably heard throughout the nation. That’s why they brought Shaun (Aguano) there. To do things that were a little bit different. Yesterday (Thursday, April 11th) was pretty iconic.”

Garretson went on to praise the efforts and impact of having coaches like Yantis and Aguano on staff.

“If you know anything about Donnie’s story, he’s a fighter and he’s a grinder,” Garretson said. “Shaun’s the same way. Those are guys who just know how to get things done. They did it at the coaching level in high school, how they were able to develop their programs…and now Shaun’s got the opportunity to make his imprint in the state with ASU. It didn’t take him long to do that.”

Here is the list of the local 2022 players who were offered by ASU:





Desert Vista RB Devon Grubbs