ASU makes a resounding statement offering over a dozen local 2022 prospects
One of the biggest knocks on Arizona State recruiting in the past couple of years has been their inability to sign the top high school football players in the state. They have recruited heavily and early throughout the states of California and Texas but have taken a later and sometimes non-existent approach to the athletes right in their backyard. That all changed last Thursday when ASU held 45 in-state players from the Class of 2022 for a visit and 13 of those prospects walked away an offer from the Sun Devils.
Arizona State’s aggressive approach sent shock waves throughout the state and it left many local high school football coaches and players highly impressed.
Desert Vista Head football coach Dan Hinds said that’s he’s never seen this done before.
“Very Fresh and innovative by the Sun Devil staff,” said Hinds. “They appear to be committed to keeping the best Arizona players home.”
Desert Vista’s Class of 2022 running back Devon Grubbs was one of the Freshman players who received an offer. Grubbs had a tremendous freshman season rushing for 768 yards and 13 touchdowns including a 237 rushing yard and five touchdown performance against a playoff Boulder Creek team.
Grubbs said the visit and the Sun Devil coaching staff not only made an ever-lasting impression on him but also on every freshman player in attendance that day.
“This is the first time they’ve shown real interest in a lot of the in-state players and it made a great first impression on all of us freshmen,” said Grubbs. “I felt what they have and do for their football players is beyond great and beneficial. The coaching staff is very energetic, and I admire how they like to build a bond with their players and only want what’s best for them.”
Local powerhouse Chandler High School had a total of four players receive offers following their visit. Wolves’ freshman running back Quaron Adams, who ran a 10.6 100-meter dash at the Nike Chandler Rotary ranking him second the state in the 100 meters, was one of the four players offered.
Adams admitted that he was shocked when learning that he had been offered by the Sun Devils.
“Heading into the visit I had no idea that I was going to walk out with an offer,” said Adams. “I knew that the coaches were watching us freshmen, but I was not expecting the offer when they told us I was completely shocked. I think this will leave a long-lasting impression on me and the rest of the players because we are all freshmen and not too many freshmen are offered.”
Adams’ teammate at Chandler, defensive lineman Micah Lutu, felt similar after receiving an offer as well.
“I feel that this recruiting approach will be very memorable to me because this is my very first scholarship and it’s coming from a D-I college,” said Lutu. “It was very unexpected because I just thought that I was going to ASU for a tour. But then they hit me with a big offer that I’ll never forget.”
For most of these Freshmen football players, like Arcadia’s defensive lineman Tucker Wilburn, receiving an offer from their hometown’s college was a dream come true.
“It felt amazing,” said Wilburn. “That’s something I’ve dreamed about my whole life.”
One of the smartest things ASU could have done to tighten up in-state recruiting was to go out and add a high-profile, well-respected Arizona coach to their staff. They did just that when they hired former Chandler Wolves head coach Shaun Aguano after the season ended.
Aguano joins Donnie Yantis as former Phoenix-area head high school football coaches who are now members of the Sun Devils’ staff.
“I have had nothing but great interaction with both of those guys,” said Dan Hinds. “They are committed to getting the best Arizona kids. Also, they’ve been up front and honest with me which I appreciate and respect.”
Current Chandler Wolves’ Head Coach Rick Garretson noted that the impact that was made from this event wasn’t just felt in Arizona, but potentially nationwide.
“This had an impact trust me,” said Garretson. “That impact was probably heard throughout the nation. That’s why they brought Shaun (Aguano) there. To do things that were a little bit different. Yesterday (Thursday, April 11th) was pretty iconic.”
Garretson went on to praise the efforts and impact of having coaches like Yantis and Aguano on staff.
“If you know anything about Donnie’s story, he’s a fighter and he’s a grinder,” Garretson said. “Shaun’s the same way. Those are guys who just know how to get things done. They did it at the coaching level in high school, how they were able to develop their programs…and now Shaun’s got the opportunity to make his imprint in the state with ASU. It didn’t take him long to do that.”
Here is the list of the local 2022 players who were offered by ASU:
Desert Vista RB Devon Grubbs
Very honored to have received my first D1 offer from @ASUFootball big Thanks to @aguanos @HermEdwards @DVHSfootball_ and to many more!🙌🏽 And most of all, my family❤️ #ForksUP 🔱 pic.twitter.com/Nvx2HQ1XOl— Devon Grubbs (@devon_grubbs09) April 12, 2019
Chandler RB Quaron Adams
Extremely blessed to receive my first D1 college football offer from @ASUFootball Thank you coaches @aguanos @AntonioPierce @HermEdwards Forks Up!!🔱✨ pic.twitter.com/pusAP7HlJK— Quaron Adams (@QuaronAdams) April 11, 2019
Chandler WR Nason Coleman
Very excited and blessed to receive an offer from @ASUFootball much Mahaloz to @aguanos @donnieyantis @HermEdwards @Coach_Jacobo @GarretsonRick @TheBottrills @Ignite_Perf @kawej_16 @brettboyd34 #ForksUP 🔱 pic.twitter.com/Zb5vuKOwYS— Nason Coleman (@nason_5) April 12, 2019
Chandler WR Kyion Grayes
Beyond blessed to have received my very first offer from my hometown school Arizona State University🙏🏽🔱 @KotgMedia @GarretsonRick @the_22_crew @aguanos @JUSTCHILLY @247Sports @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/5fzkszDP1N— Kyion Grayes II🐺 (@k2gocrazy) April 11, 2019
Chandler OG Micah Lutu
Blessed to receive my very first College D1 offer from #ASUFootball thank you coaches @aguanos @HermEdwards @AntonioPierce🔱🔱 pic.twitter.com/Tn6JB0VAIJ— Micah Lutu (@micah11498796) April 11, 2019
Arcadia DE Tucker Wilburn
Proud to say I’ve received my 1st offer from Arizona State University pic.twitter.com/Z34SQP1Go9— Tucker Wilburn (@tuckerw03) April 12, 2019
Notre Dame Prep ATH Gavin Smith
Very excited and thankful to have received an offer from ASU!🔱🏈 @HermEdwards @aguanos @Fred_Gammage @CoachFish_RipIt Forks up! pic.twitter.com/0dX4ltwNr2— Gavin (@gavinsmith33_) April 11, 2019
Saguaro WR Shawn Miller
All glory to god 🙏 I am blessed and excited to announce that I have received my first offer from @ASUFootball many thanks to @CoachMohns @Saguaro_HS @aguanos @HermEdwards #TheMarathonContinues 🏁 pic.twitter.com/HYpneZzD4H— 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝔀𝓷 𝓜𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻† (@Miller_Movement) April 12, 2019
Higley OL Trent Ramsey
After a great conversation with @aguanos, I am blessed and honored to receive my first D1 offer from @ASUFootball Forks Up!!🔱🏈 @HIGLEYFOOTBALL @azc_obert @247recruiting @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/rLlLS6rwTQ— Trent Ramsey (@trent7ramsey) April 11, 2019
Desert Edge OL Gavin Broscious
Blessed to have receive my first D1 offer from Arizona State University @TheSunDevils @KevinMawae @CharlieRenfree @HermEdwards @Coach__Lucero @DEdgeFootball pic.twitter.com/Rb3W4GkURq— Gavin Broscious (@BrosciousGavin) April 11, 2019
American Leadership Academy Queen Creek RB Aziya Jamison
Extremely honored to receive my 2nd D1 college football offer from @ASUFootball thank you coaches @HermEdwards @aguanos Forks Up!!🔱✨ pic.twitter.com/pqL4ceIZ8a— Aziya Jamison (@JamisonAziya22) April 11, 2019
Perry OL Trevor Swan
Thankful and honored to receive my first D1 football offer from @ASUFootball @CoachGonzASU @CoachJCain @aguanos @perrypumas @VYDLperformance @HermEdwards pic.twitter.com/073dymgfkS— Trevor Swan (@TrevorSwan55) April 12, 2019
Chaparral lineman Anthony Lucas
Beyond excited to announce I have received my first power 5 offer from Arizona state university. #ForksUp— Anthonylucas2022 (@Anthonylucas201) April 12, 2019