ASUDevils - ASU ‘looking pretty good’ in the recruitment of four-star WR Jalen Moss

Jalen Moss’ body tensed up with nerves right before his phone call with Anthony Garnett. The ASU defensive analyst was the test subject for Moss’ first recruiting phone call, and even Moss admitted there was at the time trepidation in his voice.

Nerves or not, Moss’ March conversation with Arizona State was a success. It culminated with his first collegiate offer from the Sun Devils.

But, in handing out an offer, Garnett offered advice: Keep grinding and, more importantly, keep your grades up. Moss is a four-star receiver ranked as a top-250 prospect in the Class of 2022 and the 16th-best player in California. He also only holds a half dozen offers. The main reason? Academics.

During a bye week in his sophomore season at Menlo-Atherton High School, Moss and his teammate, Troy Franklin -- a 2021 Oregon commit – talked with some college coaches who trekked to their Northern California campus.

“They were like, ‘We like you as a player, but it’s just your grades.’ I was just like, ‘Man, that can’t be my slip up. I have to do it,’” Moss recalled. “That’s what changed my mindset on things … The first semester, I finished with a 2.3 GPA. Next semester, I finished with a 2.9 GPA.

“I honestly just went to my teachers to ask about things I wasn’t sure about. Asking them questions, emailing them, asking for extra help. Just using all my resources during study hall.”

Moss’ coach at Menlo-Atherton, Adhir Ravipati, had been telling him for years his grades needed to ascend. He reminded Moss time and time again that he had a real chance to play Division I football if he falters in the classroom. Moss shrugged it off. Even he didn’t think he was good enough. Yet, with a few good varsity games under his belt, colleges came calling, and Moss began to change.

“People all around me were letting me know that I could play college football, so that really change my mindset on things,” Moss said.

And his initial offer from Arizona State was the reward for busting his tail in the classroom, one that was followed, in order, by Oregon, Nebraska, Oregon State, UNLV, and New Mexico.

And all of them are after a dynamic receiver who, in ten varsity games, caught 28 passes for 541 yards and nine touchdowns.

“What makes me so good, what I would say is I preach trying to work on my weaknesses because the better you get at your weaknesses, eventually, you won’t have any weaknesses,” Moss remarked. “(I’ve worked on) my release off the ball, being explosive and staying low and being able to transition out of breaks.”

Even before he called Garnett, Moss was somewhat familiar with the Sun Devils. He was in Tempe during his freshman year for a seven-on-seven tournament and grew fond of their facilities. Through conversations with Garnett, he became keen on more than just ASU’s fancy weight room.

“I like talking to him. He’s a cool guy. He’s a funny guy, too,” Moss said of Garnett. “He gives me motivation. When I speak with him on the phone, he gives me talks on things I can do, get better at, and growing up into a man. I feel what he’s talking about.”