ASU LB’s coach Chris Claiborne describes his blueprint for playing time

Consistent. Communication. Finish.





These are the three words that Arizona State linebackers coach Chris Claiborne preaches to his group with the preseason in full swing.





Consistent: a trait that should be present not only on the field but off the field as well. Attack duties with purpose, poise, and precision every single time, so it becomes natural.





Communication: keep an open line between teammates and listen to each other’s comments and concerns. Only through hearing each other can the linebackers achieve growth.





Finish: Execute to the maximum and leave no doubt that the job is unfinished. Be the extinguisher to each play.





Claiborne’s words offer a blueprint to playing time, which is currently dominated by the longtime first-team unit of Merlin Robertson, Darien Butler, and Kyle Soelle. But that veteran presence is the reason why Claiborne’s main task since he arrived in Tempe last March has been the development of the depth behind the starters.





The first-year linebackers coach knows he can count on the three familiar faces in the lineup. That trust has been forged by their performance in games and camaraderie during practice. The trio seems to have their own telepathic wavelength.





“From the way we talk to each other, sometimes when we’re on the field practicing, we just look at each other, and we already know,” Butler said. “We might not even have to say nothing; we just give a head nod or a hand signal.”





However, when it comes to coaching up some of the newcomers, Butler, is keen to remain vocal and attentive to their improvement.





“I say me doing that isn’t a want-to thing, because who wants to come to work with somebody who doesn’t have good energy and just not doing it all the time, just walking around, not wanting to talk to guys, Butler said. “That’s what you need on defense, especially on defense. You need guys that are going to push it to the next level.”





With the young guys, Claiborne indeed desires the same perfection. Sometimes it helps to master the basics and build from there.





“Attention to detail, doing your job, lining upright, communication. Those are very important things not only in football but in life in general… I try to tell them to compete at everything: who tackles the best, who catches the ball the best, and that way the mindset stays with them the whole time.”





“You get close to the game; you want to clean up the details,” Butler echoed. “You’re shooting for perfection every day. So every day when you come to work, you got to lock in and have the same mindset.”





And through that continuity of excellence, playing time will be rewarded. But the reps will have to be earned, and they sure won’t be handed out like touchdowns against the Arizona Wildcats. Ultimately Claiborne does not even have the final say over who gets subbed into the game for certain packages. That responsibility lies in the hands and headset of ASU’s defensive mastermind.





“I couldn’t even tell you; that’s up to AP (defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce),” Claiborne said when the topic of usage was brought up during Tuesday’s press conference. “Of course, we discuss it, but that’s up to the defensive coordinator and how comfortable he feels with the guys and what they do and earn every day in practice.”





The freshmen are a versatile bunch and bring many talents to complement the upperclassmen in the linebacker room. Jaydon Williams can soar around the field with his impressive burners. Will Shaffer prides himself on his ability to play both inside and outside. Caleb McCullough has rotated MIKE duties with Connor Soelle. But perhaps nobody has been more impressive than Eric Gentry, whose slender frame is slowly bulking up to a formidable weight.





“Today he came out, and I was like, ‘oh, you got a little chest on you,” Claiborne laughed. “Joe’s doing an excellent job with him. The next thing, of course, is mentally being able to stay locked in. This semester, seeing how he does academically is going to say a lot, too. But I think he’s growing as an individual, and one of the best things he did was coming in the spring, and it’s starting to show and help him now.”





Claiborne himself is growing in a new role, too. After spending the previous season as a quality control analyst at the University of Southern California, Claiborne is coaching the position for the first time at the Division I football level. Since March, Butler has noticed a significant increase in Claiborne’s comfortability within the program.





“In the spring, he was still learning the playbook,” Butler said. “He came back to fall camp on it. He was ready.”





With the season set to begin in just over a week, Claiborne is anticipating his debut.





“I’m excited,” Claiborne said. “A little bit nervous too, because you’ve got high expectations for your guys, and you want them to play at a very high level. But I think we’re preparing for success, and that’s all you can do.”





By staying humble and listening to the guidance offered by Pierce and special assistant to the head coach Marvin Lewis, Claiborne is confident. But those tips and tricks will stay in-house.





“Some stuff would be giving away secrets,” Claiborne said.





What isn’t a mystery is the team’s goals for the season. Every pair of eyes that enters and exits the locker room are firmly set on a conference championship, as well as the Rose Bowl. The players mention it casually in interviews as if it should come as no surprise given the vast amount of star power on the roster.





Butler did not reference the two title games when asked about those aspirations. It has already been said before. Speaking about the games is a fruitless matter unless the players execute on game days.





“From the coaches to players to the staff, everybody knows what the plan is, what the goal is,” Butler said. “I say we don’t need to do too much talking. I think we understand.”





