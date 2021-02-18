ASUDevils - ASU lands Utah grad transfer WR Bryan Thompson

Some may argue whether Arizona State and Utah are true Pac-12 South rivals, but today’s personnel move will hardly squash that argument. 6-2 207 grad transfer WR Bryan Thompson announced today that he will be joining the Sun Devils.

Thompson prepped at Rancho Verde High School in Moreno Valley, Calif., where he was first-team 2015 All-CIF Southern Section Inland Division as a junior hauling in 58 receptions for 1,259 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his senior campaign, he posted 77 catches for 1,377 yards and 14 touchdowns and helped Rancho Verde advance to the 2016 CIF Football semifinals and a 6-0 Inland Valley League record.

The wide receiver who was offered by Arizona State at the time, was a four-star prospect and a Rivals250 prospect who was ranked Top-25 in his position.

He appeared in 33 career games as a Ute, starting in 12 contests averaging 22.9 yards per catch. Much like ASU last season, Utah played an abbreviated schedule where Thompson saw action in all five games for Utah, starting two of them and collected nine receptions for 187 yards (20.8 ypc) with one touchdown, adding one rush for nine yards, and a touchdown.





2019 marked Thompson’s most productive season in Salt Lake City where he played in 12 games, starting nine contests and was one of the most prolific aerial threats on the team finishing second in receiving yards (461) on 18 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 25.6 yards per catch. His 82-yard receiving touchdown against Idaho State that year marks the 10th longest reception in school history.





The wide receiver redshirted in 2018, as injuries limited him to just four games. As a freshman in 2017, he played in 12 games, starting in one.





Thompson’s addition isn’t only significant as it affects the depth of a division rival but also adds much-needed experience to ASU’s wide receivers’ group. His 33 games played are nearly double that of ASU’s most experienced player at that position, sophomore Ricky Pearsall, who played 17 games for Arizona State.





Thompson has two years of eligibility left and as a grad transfer can immediately suit up for the Sun Devils in the 2021 season.





