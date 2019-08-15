Jack Jones who was ranked nationally as the no. 2 cornerback recruit in the 2016 class, as well as the 12th overall prospect, will join the Sun Devils after transferring out of USC following the 2017 season. Jones is immediately eligible to play in 2019.

The Long Beach Poly to Arizona State Pipeline is alive and well not only in the last couple recruiting classes but now even dating a few years back.

Jack Jones was recruited by the Sun Devils under then-head coach Todd Graham and actually officially visited Tempe back in September of 2015.

At the time Jones played for ASU linebackers coach Antonio Pierce, who was his head coach with the Jackrabbits.

As a freshman for USC appeared in all 13 games as a backup, posting 13 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection. on special teams returned three kickoffs for 31 yards (10.3 avg).

In 2017 the then-sophomore played in all of USC’s 14 games, collecting 40 tackles (31 solo), and was third on the team with eight pass breakups to along with a forced fumble, fumble recovery.

Jones was declared academically ineligible for the 2018 season, as he sat out spring practice to focus on his studies. An off the field burglary incident in Ventura County, Calif. would lead to him to leaving USC and take courses at a junior college in an attempt to regain his eligibility for 2019.

The defensive back enrolled at Moorpark College and has satisfied all of his academic requirements to join the four-year school of his choice. With all of his existing ties in Tempe, Jones ultimately decided to join USC’s Pac-12 South foe.

With this addition, ASU will now feature five defensive backs from Long Beach Poly, as Jones will join his cornerback teammate Kobe Williams and former Jackrabbits Kejuan and Keon Markham as well Aashari Croswell. A sixth Jackrabbit, Jermayne Lole is ASU’s starting defensive end, and seventh former player from that school is Elijah Jaurez.

Jones will not only provide valuable depth but could contend for a starting position as well as be a factor in the kick and punt return game for ASU.

Once Jones clears Arizona State's compliance department process, he will officially join the team, which could happen later this week. He has two years of eligibility left and does not have a redshirt year.

