ASU lands first 2020 pledge with NFL bloodlines
It was a given that with the hire of Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils’ head coach and Antonio Pierce as its linebackers’ coach, that the NFL ties both had would yield some recruiting dividends. A couple of weeks after landing 2019 cornerback, Jordan Clark, son of former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark, Arizona State secured the pledge of 2020 wide receiver and fellow four-star prospect Chad Johnson Jr. son of the former NFL pro bowler.
Mom , we’re going to Tempe. #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/jA7hnU14SE— 18 (@ChadYoloJ) October 29, 2018
Through ten games Johnson has hauled in 64 receptions for 906 yards, scoring 11 touchdowns for the Venice High School. Also has a rushing and passing touchdown this year. On defense has 14 tackles, three quarterback hurries, and three passes defended.