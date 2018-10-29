It was a given that with the hire of Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils’ head coach and Antonio Pierce as its linebackers’ coach, that the NFL ties both had would yield some recruiting dividends. A couple of weeks after landing 2019 cornerback, Jordan Clark, son of former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark, Arizona State secured the pledge of 2020 wide receiver and fellow four-star prospect Chad Johnson Jr. son of the former NFL pro bowler.