Three weeks into the Arizona High School football season, we take a look at how the three in-state commits for the Sun Devils have performed so far.

Saguaro LB and #ASU commit @chillwill_8 looks phenomenal at camp. Big, fast and athletic at the inside backer position, Shaffer’s a fantastic tackler and is great in coverage. Can’t wait to watch Will ball out in his Senior season. @AZHSFB @DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/3ZjtDo8yqF

Shaffer continues to show why he’s one of the best and most athletic linebackers in the entire state. His 27 tackles lead the team and his 9 tackles for loss ranks as 3rd in the entire state. Shaffer looks faster and stronger this season. His reads are quicker, and he’s shooting gaps and making plays a lot more frequently behind the line of scrimmage.







From The Film





A couple plays that I absolutely love here: The play Shaffer makes at the 0:16 mark is awesome. Reads that it’s a pass play gets depth in his pass drop, reads the QB’s eyes all the way, and cuts in front of the route to snag the INT.





Love this play at 1:15 mark. Shaffer reads the run, explodes through the leading FB keeping his feet running and his eyes and head up, and makes the tackle right at the line of scrimmage.





Hard not to like the very first play from the film. Anytime your LB commit takes a hand-off, sweeps around the right side, cuts in and out runs an entire defense for a long TD run, it deserves an applause. Shaffer shows off his tremendous athleticism and speed on this clip.





From Shaffer





“I have developed more physically by adding 20 pounds this off-season,” said Shaffer. “That has helped me play more aggressive and I learned how to use my 220-pound frame to my advantage while playing LB.”