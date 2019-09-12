ASU's in-state class of 2020 commits progress report
Three weeks into the Arizona High School football season, we take a look at how the three in-state commits for the Sun Devils have performed so far.
Saguaro LB/ATH Will Shaffer 6’1 222
Season Stats after week 3
Defensively: 27 Total Tackles, nine Tackles for loss, two sacks, one Interception
Offensively: five carries 69 yards, two TDs
First 3 Games Senior Year - https://t.co/Ge2r1ZIOEa— Will Shaffer 🦹🏾♂️ (@chillwill_8) September 9, 2019
Saguaro LB and #ASU commit @chillwill_8 looks phenomenal at camp. Big, fast and athletic at the inside backer position, Shaffer’s a fantastic tackler and is great in coverage. Can’t wait to watch Will ball out in his Senior season. @AZHSFB @DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/3ZjtDo8yqF— Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) July 22, 2019
Shaffer continues to show why he’s one of the best and most athletic linebackers in the entire state. His 27 tackles lead the team and his 9 tackles for loss ranks as 3rd in the entire state. Shaffer looks faster and stronger this season. His reads are quicker, and he’s shooting gaps and making plays a lot more frequently behind the line of scrimmage.
From The Film
A couple plays that I absolutely love here: The play Shaffer makes at the 0:16 mark is awesome. Reads that it’s a pass play gets depth in his pass drop, reads the QB’s eyes all the way, and cuts in front of the route to snag the INT.
Love this play at 1:15 mark. Shaffer reads the run, explodes through the leading FB keeping his feet running and his eyes and head up, and makes the tackle right at the line of scrimmage.
Hard not to like the very first play from the film. Anytime your LB commit takes a hand-off, sweeps around the right side, cuts in and out runs an entire defense for a long TD run, it deserves an applause. Shaffer shows off his tremendous athleticism and speed on this clip.
From Shaffer
“I have developed more physically by adding 20 pounds this off-season,” said Shaffer. “That has helped me play more aggressive and I learned how to use my 220-pound frame to my advantage while playing LB.”
Season Stats after week 3
Liberty’s team rushing stats: 686 yards nine TDs 6.6 YPC
Liberty’s team passing stats: 421 yards four TDs
After an impressive off-season of working on his technique and squatting 615 pounds for his one rep max, Frank Thompson looks as powerful as ever in the early stages on the season. After missing week 2 because of a concussion, Thompson helped anchor an offensive line that paved the way for a Liberty rushing attack that accumulated 286 yards and 3 TDs in a huge win over undefeated Sunrise Mountain last Friday. Thompson is starting to do a really good job of punching through the chest plate and driving his feet through the contact. He’s also showing nice balance and hands during pass protection.
From the Film
Thompson’s serving up an order of double stacks at the 0:19 mark. Thompson blocks down to double, unloads on the defender pushing him to the ground, stays square keeping his head up, and flattens a linebacker almost instantaneously.
Another great pancake at the: 07 mark. The defensive lineman here actually does a great job of exploding off the snap with a fast first step. Here’s where Thompson’s strength is in full display. Thompson never stops driving his feet and he’s able to move the D-lineman and bury him into the end zone.
From Thompson
“Working on my footwork and technique definitely made a difference,” said Thompson. “I’m focusing more on overall athleticism and continuing to push myself in the weight room.”
Season Stats after Week 3
Red Mountain’s team rushing stats: 506 yards 13 TDs
Red Mountain’s team passing stats: 684 yards eight TDs
No film available
Great catching up with Class of ‘20 6’5 270 @RedMtnFootball OL and #ASU Football commit @__BenBray__. Along with his tremendous play on Friday Nights, Bray boasts a 4.7 GPA and scored a 30 on his ACT. Getting it done on the field and in the classroom!! #ForksUp @DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/KtOAsBazpt— Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) August 6, 2019
Ben Bray and the rest of this Red Mountain offensive line have helped the Mountain Lions average almost 400 yards a game this season. After a fast 2-0 start, Red Mountain lost a four-overtime thriller to the Perry Pumas 68-67 last Friday night. In that game, however, Red Mountain rushed for 162 yards and 6 TDs behind Bray and the Mountain Lion offensive line.
I covered Red Mountain’s 34-14 week 1 win over Desert Ridge and watched Bray on every single offensive snap. He did a great job of moving his feet through contact and using his athleticism to get to the next level and block linebackers. He looked great in pass protection and he’s a very intelligent football player.