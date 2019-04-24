Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne cornerback Macen Williams doesn’t wish to drag out his recruiting process into the summer, let alone to the fall, and earlier today released the three schools he will choose from when he announced his pledge.

This one’s for you NaNa 💙 commitment date still set for 6/1 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/YHoNy8NAhV — Macen Williams 💰🦍 . (@Money_Williams2) April 24, 2019



We caught up with Williams to discuss Arizona State’s inclusion on this list and he cited the family atmosphere he felt during his previous visit to Tempe. “I love the atmosphere there between the coaches and the players,” Williams said. “It’s a really good program that’s on the rise. I visited there February 23rd and that’s when they offered me. The coaches have shown me a lot of love and showed me how they run their program. I also like the city. “(secondary) Coach Tony White is recruiting me from that school, and I have a good relationship with him. I like how he can be all business but still also care about you as a person. You can tell that he’s an experienced coach and a hard worker. “I know some players on the team, but I talk to Merlin Robertson and Kobe Williams the most. I talked to them on the visit and they said that this is a program on the rise and that they are serious about what they’re doing.” As a junior for the Gauchos Williams tallied 44 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions.