ASU in Macen Williams’ Top-3 ahead of his June 1st decision date
Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne cornerback Macen Williams doesn’t wish to drag out his recruiting process into the summer, let alone to the fall, and earlier today released the three schools he will choose from when he announced his pledge.
This one’s for you NaNa 💙 commitment date still set for 6/1 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/YHoNy8NAhV— Macen Williams 💰🦍 . (@Money_Williams2) April 24, 2019
We caught up with Williams to discuss Arizona State’s inclusion on this list and he cited the family atmosphere he felt during his previous visit to Tempe.
“I love the atmosphere there between the coaches and the players,” Williams said. “It’s a really good program that’s on the rise. I visited there February 23rd and that’s when they offered me. The coaches have shown me a lot of love and showed me how they run their program. I also like the city.
“(secondary) Coach Tony White is recruiting me from that school, and I have a good relationship with him. I like how he can be all business but still also care about you as a person. You can tell that he’s an experienced coach and a hard worker.
“I know some players on the team, but I talk to Merlin Robertson and Kobe Williams the most. I talked to them on the visit and they said that this is a program on the rise and that they are serious about what they’re doing.”
As a junior for the Gauchos Williams tallied 44 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions.
“Coach White likes my athleticism (Williams reported a 4.5 40-time) and football IQ,” Williams described. “He likes me at corner and at nickel back. I’m a quick, fast and smart player who jumps out on film. I can also be physical when I want to be. I need to work on jumping the routes better, playing the ball better and making more plays.”
The corner who visited Oregon this past weekend said that he doesn’t know yet if he will visit the Ducks again prior to his announcement date. ASU and Tennessee who previously received visits from Williams are in line to have him take trips to those campuses again in the next few weeks. It’s unclear though if either or both visits will be official or unofficial.
“Tennessee showed me a lot of love when I was there on the visit,” Williams commented. “I feel that it’s also a program on the rise. With Oregon, I love the coaches there and how it’s a family atmosphere. Football doesn’t come first there, and the program is about the players.”
Williams’ grandmother passed away on June 1st of last year which is why he’s honoring her memory by announcing the school of his choice on that day. The cornerback first and foremost will seek a college that will be strong academically and can offer him a quality education.
“More than anything I’m going to look at the academics,” Williams explained. “Next I’m going to look at the coach-player relationship, and how well the players do after football.”
