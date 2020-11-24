The good news for ASU is that ever since their COVID-19 outbreak days after their season opener versus USC on November 7th, they didn't suffer any further setbacks, nor were any of the infected players and coaches suffering any serious symptoms.

The bad news, due to the CDC's 14-day contact tracing protocol that dozens of players and coaches had to adhere to, along with the subsequent time consuming cardiac testing timetable, ASU learned earlier today that it would be impossible to play their scheduled game versus Utah on Sunday, November 29th.

Therefore, the Sun Devils were forced to cancel their third straight game this season, which also included a home game versus Cal and a road game at Colorado.

According to team sources, the players in the 14-day contact tracing protocol, who also had to undergo a time-consuming cardiac testing timetable, were not going to be available to adequately prepare for a Sunday contest.

However, barring unforeseen circumstances, ASU is set to resume practices tomorrow, Wednesday the 25th, and practice the rest of the week as well as next week in anticipation of their home game versus UCLA on December 5th. The belief is that all the contact tracing protocols, as well as cardiac testing results, will be settled in time for Arizona State to play their second game of the year following a three-week hiatus.