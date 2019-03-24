"Today is a historical and memorable day for this program and this university, and these 28 players will forever be remembered in Sun Devil Hockey history," head coach Greg Powers said. "When this senior and junior class arrived in Tempe, we identified the 2018-19 season as one that could be special. They arrived with the motto 'Be the Tradition', and now they can say they are 'The Tradition'."

Arizona State men’s ice hockey is headed to the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament. The Sun Devils are a No. 3 seed in the Midwest region and will face off against the No. 2-seeded Quinnipiac Bobcats on Saturday, March 30th, in Allentown, Pa.

Sunday was a historic moment for ASU as it received its first NCAA Tournament bid since becoming an NCAA D-I program. The Sun Devils posted their first winning record at 21-12-1 and finished No. 10 in the Pairwise rankings in just their third full season.





“It’s truly an extremely special moment for myself, my family, the program the school, everyone that’s been a part of it,” junior goaltender Joey Daccord said.





ASU is the first independent school to receive an at-large tournament bid since Alaska Anchorage did so in 1992. The Sun Devils are also the fastest program to qualify for the postseason after making the jump to D-I since Mercyhurst in 2001.





“This is a tournament where you just have to get in,” Powers said. “Anybody can win it. So now we have the honor and the right to go try and win a national championship and we’re four games away.”





Many people, including current and former players, coaches, and family members, were on hand to witness history as the tournament selection show aired on Sunday afternoon. After patiently waiting, the Sun Devils were the final team to have their name called and ‘Arizona State’ was officially placed on the bracket.





“Seeing your name on such a national and prestigious selection show is something really special,” sophomore forward Johnny Walker said. “You dream about it as a kid playing in the national tournament. And then for your team to pop up on that board is absolutely crazy.”





This year’s tournament includes six teams that ASU played in the 2018-19 regular season (AIC, Clarkson, Cornell, Harvard, Minnesota State and Ohio State).





Quinnipiac finished No. 7 in the Pairwise rankings and tied for first in the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Bobcats are 2-1-1 against ASU all-time.





The Midwest Region also includes No. 1 Minnesota Duluth and No. 4 Bowling Green. If the Sun Devils win on Saturday night, they will take on the winner of that match-up the following day on Sunday. The Frozen Four begins April 11th in Buffalo, N.Y.





ASU versus Quinnipiac will be aired on ESPN3 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT at the PPL Center in Allentown.





“We’re excited to showcase our program on the highest stage,” Powers said. “And our guys will be ready to go.”