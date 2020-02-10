Devils Digest confirmed an earlier ESPN report that Arizona State has hired Robert Rodriguez who has been on the Minnesota Vikings' staff for the last five years as the team's Assistant Defensive Line coach.

Rodriguez, 38, has replaced Jamar Cain who left for the University of Oklahoma to serve as the outside linebackers coach with the Sooners.

During Rodriguez's tenure, the Vikings had multiple Top-5 ranked defenses in the league. The team led the NFL in 3rd-down defense two years in a row where its defensive line played a key part in the performance. This group also produced a pro bowl defensive lineman for nearly every year Rodriguez has spent on staff.

Prior to his time with the Vikings, Rodriguez coached the linebackers and special teams at his alma mater, Texas-El Paso his native city as well.

Rodriguez's hire fills the last vacancy on ASU's coaching staff, The Sun Devils begin spring practice two weeks from today on Monday's February 24th.

