The Senators’ news release said: “Daccord will join the senators tomorrow (Tuesday) and remain with the NHL club for the duration of the season.”

Well, it’s official. The Ottawa Senators announced Monday that the team has signed Daccord to a two-year entry-level contract. He is now officially the first Sun Devil to sign an NHL deal.

It’s been the million-dollar question throughout the second half of Arizona State’s historic season of whether or not junior goaltender Joey Daccord would sign an NHL contract when the season ended.

I am incredibly excited to announce I have signed an NHL contract with the @Senators . Thank you to @SunDevilHockey and @asucoachpowers for the amazing opportunity. Thank you to my family, my teammates and everyone that’s been a part of this. I’m a Sun Devil for Life. #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/EFeUEngcMk

The North Andover, Mass. native was drafted in the seventh round, 199th overall, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by Ottawa.





"It's an incredible honor and something I've worked towards my whole life and I couldn't' have done it without Arizona State University, coach Powers, and the entire staff at Sun Devil Hockey,” Daccord said. “I'm incredibly thankful for everyone that's been a part of this, including the Ottawa Senators organization."





Daccord recently wrapped up a stellar junior season at ASU after the Sun Devils lost to Quinnipiac in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Saturday.





"We couldn't be more proud of Joey," head coach Greg Powers said. "Joey came here to set a standard and he did that and more. Joey is a Sun Devil for life, and we cannot wait to support him on his journey in the National Hockey League with the Ottawa Senators."





The 22-year-old compiled 21 wins, a 2.35 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in his final season after starting every game for the Sun Devils in the 2018-19 season. He also had seven shutouts, tied for most in NCAA Division I.





Daccord was named one of the five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, which is annually given to the most outstanding goaltender in college hockey. He was also a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award, college hockey’s best player, along with teammate Johnny Walker.





If Daccord did not forego his senior season and sign after this year, he would have become a free agent, giving all NHL teams a chance to strike a deal when he decided what he wanted to do.





The highly-touted prospect has three citizenships (U.S., Canada, and Switzerland). Daccord’s options ranged from the NHL to playing in a professional league in Switzerland.





In his three years at ASU, Daccord’s numbers tallied up to a 32-40-7 record, a .913 save percentage and a 3.07 goals-against average.





"I think the things I've learned the most being here (ASU) is first off how to be a good person off the ice and how to conduct yourself like a professional,” Daccord said. “It's something coach Powers has always harped on is being a good person first and being a good student before being a good athlete. That's something I really took to heart.”

The Senators regular season is still wrapping up with four games left on the schedule. They will play at home on Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, at the New York Rangers on Wednesday, remain on the road against the Buffalo Sabres, then conclude the 2018-19 season on Saturday when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to Ottawa.





It is possible that Daccord could see some action in net over the next week as Ottawa has officially been eliminated from playoff contention.



