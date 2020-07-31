ASUDevils - ASU Football and Pac-12 Announce Revised 2020 Football Schedule

TEMPE, Ariz.— Sun Devil Football and the Pac-12 Conference have announced the revised 2020 football schedule featuring conference-only games for all 12 of the league's member schools. The Sun Devils will play 10 games – five at home and five on the road – and will have one bye week.

"I appreciate the diligence of Commissioner Larry Scott and all the Pac-12 presidents and athletic directors in coming up with a plan that will allow us to play football this year," ASU head coach Herm Edwards said. "The health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff – anyone who touches our programs – will continue to be at the forefront as we attempt to navigate our way through the coming months."

ASU will open the season on the road with the annual Territorial Cup contest against Arizona (Sat., Sept. 26) in what will be the earliest meeting on record between the in-state rivals. It will be just the third time two schools have played in the month of September (played on Sept. 28 in 1935 and 1946, both in Tucson) and the fifth time the Sun Devils will face Arizona in their season opener (1915, 1919, 1935, 1937 – dates not available for games in 1915 & 1919).

The additional conference game added to ASU's schedule will take place the following week on Sat., Oct. 3 when the Sun Devils host Stanford in the 2020 home opener. ASU then goes back on the road for a Friday contest at Oregon (Oct. 9) before its bye week.

The Sun Devils resume action on Sat., Oct. 24 when they host UCLA and will follow that with a game at Colorado on Halloween. ASU begins the month of November at home against Utah on Sat., Nov. 7. The game against the Utes will be the start of what figures to be the most difficult stretch of the season as the Sun Devils will then be on the road for consecutive games at Washington State (Sat., Nov. 14) and at USC (Sat., Nov. 21).

The Sun Devils will then close the regular season with consecutive home games against California (Sat., Nov. 28) and Oregon State (Sat. Dec. 5). The Pac-12 has designated the second weekend in December (Dec. 12) as an open date that can be utilized to make up any games that were postponed during the season.

The Pac-12 Championship Game will be played on either the 18th or 19th of December and will be hosted by one of the participating schools. Game times and television assignments will be determined at a later date.

2020 Sun Devil Football Schedule

Sept. 26 – at Arizona

Oct. 3 – Stanford

Oct. 9 – at Oregon

Oct. 17 – bye

Oct. 24 – UCLA

Oct. 31 – at Colorado

Nov. 7 – Utah

Nov. 14 – at Washington State

Nov. 21 – at USC

Nov. 28 – California

Dec. 5 – Oregon State

Dec. 18 or 19 – Pac-12 Championship Game

Home games in bold