The Arizona State women’s basketball team continued its offensive struggles but pulled out a nail biter over Middle Tennessee on Sunday.





The Sun Devils’ 61-60 win gave them a third-place finish in the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament in Estero, FL.





Eboni Walker led the way for ASU. The freshman forward had a breakout performance with 12 points and 6 rebounds while shooting a team-high 71 percent (5-7) from the field.





The Sun Devils were also helped out by a 13 point performance from Robbi Ryan. The senior guard led all Sun Devils in scoring on 5-11 shooting and hit two free throws with 0:29 left in the fourth to seal the win for ASU.





Despite the win, ASU (5-2) continued to struggle offensively. After shooting just 28 percent in their loss to Purdue Saturday, 38 percent Friday against Maine, 36 percent a week ago against Cal Poly and 34 percent against Minnesota two weeks ago, the Sun Devils shot 37 percent from the field Sunday. ASU also continued to struggle from deep going 2-14 from the three-point line.





The Sun Devils started off poorly making only one of their first six field-goal attempts. They ended up 5-17 in the first quarter but led 14-10 after one due to two first-quarter threes by Ryan and Reili Richardson. Those buckets ended up being the only two three-point field goals in the game for ASU.





Quarter No. 2 was ASU’s best quarter of the night. The Sun Devils held the Blue Raiders to 3-15 shooting while shooting 7-15 themselves. ASU led by 10, 30-20, going to halftime.





The second half was a disaster for ASU. The Sun Devils allowed the Blue Raiders to shoot 17-32 (53 percent) in the half and allowed 3-5 three-pointers in the fourth quarter.





ASU went up 59-51 on a Sara Bejedi fast-break layup with 3:35 to play in the game. However, it would be the last field goal of the game for the Sun Devils.





The Blue Raiders rattled off a 9-0 run to take a 60-59 lead with 1:01 to play. Ryan then was fouled and made her two free throws with 0:29 to play to go to avoid the loss.





ASU was torched by Middle Tennessee guard Anastasia Hayes. The sophomore dropped 20 points on 8-18 from the field and added four rebounds.





The Sun Devils did not have their usual performance rebounding the ball as they allowed two Middle Tennessee players to grab double-digit rebounds. ASU allowed 11 rebounds to Charity Savage and 10 rebounds to Courtney Whitson. The Sun Devils only had four more rebounds (39-35 advantage) than Middle Tennessee.





However, a win is a win and ASU head coach Charli Turner Thorne will have four days instead of one to prepare her team for its next matchup against Brigham Young on Friday at home in Tempe. The Cougars are 3-2 on the season with their last game being a 77-73 loss to Utah on Nov. 29. The game tips off at 6 p.m.