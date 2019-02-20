Arizona State was finally starting to build some momentum.

Looking to stretch a 10-point lead — his team’s largest to that point — to 13 and start putting the pesky Stanford Cardinal away, freshman forward Taeshon Cherry pulled up for a three from the corner and fell to the ground on the close-out by Stanford guard Jaiden Delaire.

Cherry was visibly frustrated. As the Delaire turned to make his way back up the court, Cherry simply stuck his leg in the air, tripping the defender. He was assessed a flagrant two foul and was ejected.

“He’s got so much spirit and emotion and raw energy,” Hurley said. “You’ve got to try and harness and control it.”

That’s, essentially, the epitome of how things were going up until that point. Every time the Sun Devils started to get it rolling, for the first three-quarters of Wednesday night’s contest, something slowed them down — an ugly possession, a thoughtless foul, a turnover, a defensive lapse.

Both on the bench and in the stands, frustration continued to build, and build, and build, ultimately boiling over with Cherry’s ejection.

But despite what seemed like countless setbacks and exasperating moments, ASU won and ended up doing so pretty comfortably. And, while the 80-62 final score in the Sun Devils’ (18-8, 9-5 Pac-12) Wednesday night home defeat of Stanford (14-12, 7-7) may say otherwise, they won ugly.

For this team, that’s kind of new.

“I had a feeling that we were going to be able to do deliver,” Hurley said. “The guys played like gangsters out there. They played hard, they took control of the game, they battled, they fought.”

For the majority of the first half, the mood of Wells Fargo Arena did not reflect the scoreboard, and for good reason.

The Sun Devils only trailed for two-and-a-half minutes of the opening period — all coming before the under-8 media timeout — but their overall performance in the first 20 minutes could only be described as choppy.

And even at the tail end of the half, after a quick 7-2 run gave the Sun Devils some breathing room, Rob Edwards was called for a charge on a halfcourt buzzer-beating heave.

That was one of many, many calls from the opening half that infuriated Bobby Hurley, his bench, and his team’s fans, as it gave Stanford possession with just under a second left instead of what very well could have been three foul shots for ASU going into the break.



“I can’t really go into detail about that play,” Hurley said. “You saw I wasn’t thrilled with it. But that’s a part of the game, things happen, you’ve just got to play through it.”

But the Cardinal didn’t score. The dust settled. ASU kept its lead, and slowly but surely, in the second half built it.

In fact, as negative as the end of the first half appeared to be based on the overarching emotions of Wells Fargo Arena, it was much more the opposite.

According to Remy Martin — who finished with 16 points and whose three-pointer that closed the Sun Devils’ run and pushed them into the break up 42-34 — that late run, despite being seemingly marred by a controversial call, was a spark.

“That definitely was a big momentum swing,” Martin said. “Sometimes at halftime, it’s a close game, and the other team will jump out on us, so it’s also good to know that, hey, we got some leeway, we can still play, we still feel free. But it went the other way, we were the aggressors, we were the people that punched first and we kept it going throughout.”

Even in the earlier portions of the second half, things still felt stagnant as the ASU painstakingly tried to push Stanford away. It wasn’t until a triple by Zylan Cheatham (11 pts, 10 rebs) and a jumper by Rob Edwards — who, with Martin, led his team with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting — pushed the lead to 14 with five minutes left that the mood seemed to settle.

“(Edwards) showed great patience on offense,” Hurley said. “He was very efficient… had a number of good passes as well, got five rebounds, played good defense. He’s rounding into form.”

