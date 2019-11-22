Since he arrived at Arizona State in 2015, Bobby Hurley has never shied away from arduous, or what some would call problematic scheduling. He’s played Kentucky twice. Kansas twice.







Plus there’s Xavier, Kansas State, Nevada, Georgia and Vanderbilt, which aren’t exactly blue bloods but would probably be in the top half of the Pac-12 most seasons. At first, it didn’t go well, no one was too thrilled about the brutal schedule when Kentucky beat the Devils by 46.





But as the years went by and Hurley’s recruiting classes started to show up on campus, the demanding schedule began to pay off. Two seasons ago, the Devils knocked off Kansas State, Xavier, and Kansas, the latter pair eventually No. 1 seeds in the tournament.





Last year, they took down No. 1 Kansas at home and Georgia on the road.





Come March, Hurley and Co. were rewarded, the back-to-back First Four births a poignant reminder of ASU’s razor-thin margin for error. But the Devils slipped onto the right side of that razor-thin margin because of a tough strength of schedule -- and then some wins over that tough strength of schedule.





In Hurley’s fifth year, the Devils’ non-conference slate is again loaded. They’ve already gone to China to play Colorado. Later they’ll go to Princeton and San Francisco (a makeup game from last year’s game that was canceled because of fires in the area.) They’ll welcome Georgia, and it’s likely Top-10 pick in Anthony Edwards.





And on Saturday, ASU will be in Connecticut, 2,500 miles away from Tempe to play St. John’s (for the third year in a row) in the 2019 Air Force Reserve Tip-Off Tournament. A win against the Red Storm would likely pit ASU against defending-champion Virginia.





How’s that for strength of schedule?