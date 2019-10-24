ASU coaches visit Top-55 prospect, prime frontcourt target Clifford Omoruyi
The Sun Devils have been pursuing 2020 prospect Clifford Omoruyi for a couple of years now, but the recruiting process of the 6-10 New Jersey center has been heating up as of late between both sides, who met in-person on Wednesday.
Devils Digest caught up with Omoruyi’s mentor Mohamed Oliver to get his perspective on ASU’s pursuit of the four-star recruit.
“Things are going well with Arizona State,” Oliver said. “Coach Hurley and Rasheen Davis came to see him play. They told him how well he would be a good fit in the program and have the opportunity to play right away. Their style of basketball going up and down the floor would fit perfectly for Cliff. They made sure to let Cliff know that he is their number priority for them as far as bigs and they left a good impression. They feel that they have a lot of good pieces coming in and that with him (Omoruyi) they can do a lot of special things and make a real push in the NCAA tournament.
“Arizona State originally reached out to him right before his junior year when he played in Las Vegas. Coach Burno reached out to him originally the first time around and he reestablished that contact. Lately, Rasheen Davis has been recruiting him from Arizona State because he’s very familiar with him from recruiting him at UMass. He offered him as a freshman. All the Arizona State coaches have been in close contact with Cliff, and he’s very comfortable with all of them. It’s good that he knows three coaches from one school because most schools he just knows the coach recruiting him and maybe the head coach.”
Oliver described Omoruyi as a throwback center “that doesn’t mind being a big” and one that has the versatility that many frontcourt players don’t have.
“He can post you up and also hit the mid-range jump shot,” Oliver described. “Defensively he’s a rim protector at the highest level and one of the best shot blockers in the country. He's a strong inside presence and a big kid who likes to be big. He rebounds well and loves to run the floor.”
Kentucky’s John Calipari, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl, and UConn’s Danny Hurley are some of the head coaches that visited the New jersey center as well, and Auburn is the only school Omoruyi officially visited to date, a trip that took place last month.
Thank you to all the schools that showed interest in me. I will be committing after basketball season #stayonthegrind #offers #basketball #focus #favored #humble #lol #themarathoncontinues pic.twitter.com/fDhCrzwyI8— Bigcliff77 (@wizcliff77) September 28, 2019
“We’re not taking any visits right now, and just focusing on the season,” Oliver commented. “Cliff wants to see all the schools in his Top-13 and Arizona State and Kentucky might be the only schools on that list that he hasn’t visited yet. He plans to officially visit both of them during the season. All the schools on his list are recruiting him hard. He just wants to take his time, see everybody play the season, see where all the pieces are fitting in, who is going to the NBA, so he knows exactly what he’s getting into. It’s highly unlikely that he will sign next month, so we’re looking to sign in April.
“We’re looking for a good conference to play in and a good fit where he can play right away. Cliff loves the Pac-12 and really enjoys the West Coast the couple of times he visited there. He’s a high academic student and he’s looking for a good mechanical engineering program, and a place that has as much academic support as athletic support. He’s also looking for a family environment where he can be comfortable no matter how many years he’ll be in school.
