The Sun Devils have been pursuing 2020 prospect Clifford Omoruyi for a couple of years now, but the recruiting process of the 6-10 New Jersey center has been heating up as of late between both sides, who met in-person on Wednesday. Devils Digest caught up with Omoruyi’s mentor Mohamed Oliver to get his perspective on ASU’s pursuit of the four-star recruit.

“Things are going well with Arizona State,” Oliver said. “Coach Hurley and Rasheen Davis came to see him play. They told him how well he would be a good fit in the program and have the opportunity to play right away. Their style of basketball going up and down the floor would fit perfectly for Cliff. They made sure to let Cliff know that he is their number priority for them as far as bigs and they left a good impression. They feel that they have a lot of good pieces coming in and that with him (Omoruyi) they can do a lot of special things and make a real push in the NCAA tournament. “Arizona State originally reached out to him right before his junior year when he played in Las Vegas. Coach Burno reached out to him originally the first time around and he reestablished that contact. Lately, Rasheen Davis has been recruiting him from Arizona State because he’s very familiar with him from recruiting him at UMass. He offered him as a freshman. All the Arizona State coaches have been in close contact with Cliff, and he’s very comfortable with all of them. It’s good that he knows three coaches from one school because most schools he just knows the coach recruiting him and maybe the head coach.” Oliver described Omoruyi as a throwback center “that doesn’t mind being a big” and one that has the versatility that many frontcourt players don’t have.

“He can post you up and also hit the mid-range jump shot,” Oliver described. “Defensively he’s a rim protector at the highest level and one of the best shot blockers in the country. He's a strong inside presence and a big kid who likes to be big. He rebounds well and loves to run the floor.”

Kentucky’s John Calipari, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl, and UConn’s Danny Hurley are some of the head coaches that visited the New jersey center as well, and Auburn is the only school Omoruyi officially visited to date, a trip that took place last month.